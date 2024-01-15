Centre for Policy Studies Welcomes Dr Gerard Lyons as Research Fellow

The Centre for Policy Studies (CPS), an influential British think-tank, has announced the appointment of Dr Gerard Lyons as a Research Fellow, a move that further strengthens its intellectual arsenal. This follows the earlier enlistment of Lord Frost, Alex Morton, Nick King, and Tony Lodge, all noteworthy figures in UK policy circles.

A Respected Economist Joins the Fray

Dr Lyons, a renowned economist revered for his insightful perspectives on global and UK economics, will contribute significantly to the CPS’s ongoing research on taxation and economic growth. The timing of his appointment is particularly noteworthy, coinciding with the CPS’s 50th-anniversary celebrations.

Centre for Policy Studies: A History of Influential Discourse

Dr Lyons praised the CPS for its distinguished history of informing policy debates with effective, growth-centric ideas. The organization has consistently aimed to enhance business, entrepreneurship, and the wider economy, thereby establishing itself as a reputable force within the policy landscape.

Forward-Thinking Leadership

He also lauded the current leadership under Robert Colvile, commending their proactive and innovative approach to addressing Britain’s key policy challenges. The incorporation of Dr Lyons into the CPS team is expected to add considerable depth and nuance to their policy research efforts, thereby further fortifying their position as a leading voice in UK policy discourse.