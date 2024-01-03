Central Co-op Supermarket to Open in Hethersett Local Centre

Opening its doors on February 16, a new Central Co-op supermarket is set to mark the first business footprint in the Hethersett Local Centre, situated at Coachmaker Way. The retail space comes as part of a larger blueprint, the Heather Gardens development, which aims to paint a comprehensive picture of community living.

Central Co-op: More Than a Supermarket

Central Co-op, a major supermarket chain, extends beyond the traditional concept of a grocery store. The upcoming outlet will not only stock everyday necessities but also cater to the fast-paced lives of its customers by providing food-to-go options. These include hot food and a Fairtrade coffee machine from Insomnia Coffee. This move mirrors the changing consumer dynamics, where the lines between grocery shopping and immediate consumption are increasingly blurring.

Hethersett Local Centre: A Hub in the Making

The Hethersett Local Centre, where the new Central Co-op is set to open, is envisioned as a vibrant hub. Housing the supermarket within a sizeable 4,320 square foot shop, the retail area also includes three smaller units each spanning 1,000 square feet. Its location near a new school indicates an intention to cater to a broad demographic, from youngsters to adults.

Heather Gardens: A Comprehensive Development

Adding to the Hethersett Local Centre’s appeal is its inclusion in the Heather Gardens development. This project, helmed by Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon Homes, envisions the construction of 1,196 homes. However, residential housing is only one facet of the plan. The blueprint also includes a doctor’s surgery, sports pitches, recreational spaces, and play areas, painting a comprehensive picture of community living. An artist’s impression gives a sneak peek into the anticipated aesthetic appeal of the new row of shops.