en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Central Co-op Supermarket to Open in Hethersett Local Centre

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:23 am EST
Central Co-op Supermarket to Open in Hethersett Local Centre

Opening its doors on February 16, a new Central Co-op supermarket is set to mark the first business footprint in the Hethersett Local Centre, situated at Coachmaker Way. The retail space comes as part of a larger blueprint, the Heather Gardens development, which aims to paint a comprehensive picture of community living.

Central Co-op: More Than a Supermarket

Central Co-op, a major supermarket chain, extends beyond the traditional concept of a grocery store. The upcoming outlet will not only stock everyday necessities but also cater to the fast-paced lives of its customers by providing food-to-go options. These include hot food and a Fairtrade coffee machine from Insomnia Coffee. This move mirrors the changing consumer dynamics, where the lines between grocery shopping and immediate consumption are increasingly blurring.

Hethersett Local Centre: A Hub in the Making

The Hethersett Local Centre, where the new Central Co-op is set to open, is envisioned as a vibrant hub. Housing the supermarket within a sizeable 4,320 square foot shop, the retail area also includes three smaller units each spanning 1,000 square feet. Its location near a new school indicates an intention to cater to a broad demographic, from youngsters to adults.

Heather Gardens: A Comprehensive Development

Adding to the Hethersett Local Centre’s appeal is its inclusion in the Heather Gardens development. This project, helmed by Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon Homes, envisions the construction of 1,196 homes. However, residential housing is only one facet of the plan. The blueprint also includes a doctor’s surgery, sports pitches, recreational spaces, and play areas, painting a comprehensive picture of community living. An artist’s impression gives a sneak peek into the anticipated aesthetic appeal of the new row of shops.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Michigan's Famed Vegan Food Truck, Shimmy Shack, on Sale Once More

By BNN Correspondents

Stock Market Performance in 2024: A Shift in the Winds?

By Nitish Verma

GP Strategies and Quantum Join Forces to Revolutionize Automotive Learning

By Ebenezer Mensah

Trinity Place Holdings Secures Forbearance Extension: Stock Surges Amidst High Volatility

By Safak Costu

Electric Vehicle Tires Market Set for Unprecedented Growth, Fueled by ...
@Automotive · 3 mins
Electric Vehicle Tires Market Set for Unprecedented Growth, Fueled by ...
heart comment 0
FCC Reinforces Consumer Consent Rules for Robocalls and Robotexts

By Israel Ojoko

FCC Reinforces Consumer Consent Rules for Robocalls and Robotexts
Macquarie Strategists Express Caution Over U.S. ‘Soft Landing’

By Salman Khan

Macquarie Strategists Express Caution Over U.S. 'Soft Landing'
Adani Group Eyes Expansion in Telangana with Data Center and Aerospace Park

By Dil Bar Irshad

Adani Group Eyes Expansion in Telangana with Data Center and Aerospace Park
REMA 1000 Announces Price Freeze on Over 1,000 Products

By Justice Nwafor

REMA 1000 Announces Price Freeze on Over 1,000 Products
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Farmers Threaten Legal Action Over Obstruction of Canal Modernisation
20 seconds
Indian Farmers Threaten Legal Action Over Obstruction of Canal Modernisation
Soph With Love: Promoting Authenticity and Body Positivity on Instagram
31 seconds
Soph With Love: Promoting Authenticity and Body Positivity on Instagram
Gilles Grimandi: A Tale of Triumph, Regret, and the Arsenal Journey
48 seconds
Gilles Grimandi: A Tale of Triumph, Regret, and the Arsenal Journey
Bonzi Wells: From Ball State to NBA - A Journey of Tenacity and Triumph
56 seconds
Bonzi Wells: From Ball State to NBA - A Journey of Tenacity and Triumph
Cheshire West and Chester Council to Review New Housing Assistance Policy
57 seconds
Cheshire West and Chester Council to Review New Housing Assistance Policy
NFL Week 18 Offensive Line Rankings: Steelers Struggle, Ravens Retain, Colts Climb, and Titans Tumble
58 seconds
NFL Week 18 Offensive Line Rankings: Steelers Struggle, Ravens Retain, Colts Climb, and Titans Tumble
Kent County Council Braces for 2024 Financial Challenges: A Message of Resilience and Resolve
2 mins
Kent County Council Braces for 2024 Financial Challenges: A Message of Resilience and Resolve
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Names Bungalow 'Mama Ka Ghar': A Testament to His Endearing Bond with Madhya Pradesh
2 mins
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Names Bungalow 'Mama Ka Ghar': A Testament to His Endearing Bond with Madhya Pradesh
2024 Wedding Food and Drink Trends: Personalization, Storytelling, and Health-Conscious Choices
3 mins
2024 Wedding Food and Drink Trends: Personalization, Storytelling, and Health-Conscious Choices
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
3 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app