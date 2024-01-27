Celtic Edge Past Ross County Amid Fan Discontent; Neil Lennon Eyes Ireland Manager Role

On a chilly Scottish evening, Celtic secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Ross County, with the lone goal coming from Alistair Johnston. The match, filled with missed opportunities and nail-biting tension, saw the Celtic side restore their five-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Premiership table. However, the win did not sit well with some Celtic fans, who expressed their discontent at full time, a sentiment that Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers did not shy away from addressing.

Rodgers Addresses Celtic Fans' Discontent

In his post-match remarks, Rodgers acknowledged the criticism from the fans as a part of his tenure at Celtic. Brendan Rodgers emphasized the unity and work ethic within the team and the staff, despite the fans' reactions. He expressed his commitment to meeting the fans' expectations and improving the team's performance for upcoming matches. The veteran manager conveyed a sense of calm, ensuring that the team is focused on their goals and not swayed by the external noise.

Match Highlights: Missed Opportunities and Late Drama

The match was not short of drama. Celtic's Luis Palma missed not one, but two penalties, keeping the Ross County side in the game until the very end. Alistair Johnston's deflected first-minute strike proved to be the only goal of the match. Ross County, on the other hand, had a chance to equalize late in the game, adding to the tension of the final minutes. The nail-biting finish left some fans unsatisfied, despite the victory.

Neil Lennon Poised for Ireland Manager Role

In a side note to the Celtic victory, former Celtic manager Neil Lennon is reportedly in the running to become the new Ireland national team manager. Lennon, who has been away from coaching duties, is eagerly awaiting the outcome of his discussions with Football Association of Ireland (FAI) officials. The FAI is set to hold a board meeting following Lee Carsley's decision to decline the position, despite being a favored candidate. Lennon's potential return to managerial duties adds another layer of intrigue to the Celtic narrative.