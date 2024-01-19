Celebrity Hotel The George in Rye Faces £100,000 Bill in Paint Color Controversy

The George in Rye, a hotel known for hosting celebrities such as Matt Damon and George Clooney, is currently embroiled in a controversy involving its exterior paint color. The hotel's owners, Alex and Katie Clarke, are faced with the possibility of a hefty £100,000 bill to repaint the building.

Denied Retrospective Permission

This controversy began after Rother District Council denied retrospective permission for the hotel's new light brown facade, which was applied after a fire in 2019. The hotel, previously grey, underwent speedy major repairs which included repainting, to resume operations. The Clarkes argue they had council support for the new color, pointing towards an email from the council's conservation officer expressing approval.

Historical Inaccuracy and Lack of Consultation

However, this decision was met with complaints from Rye Conservation Society. The society claimed the light brown color is historically inaccurate and criticized the lack of public consultation before the change. Consequently, the council refused permission for the color alteration.

Save Our Colour Campaign

In response, the Clarkes launched a 'Save Our Colour' campaign. They argue that the hotel has historically been painted in a variety of colors, including brown. Repainting, they say, would not only impose a financial strain but also disrupt local businesses. Despite the planning setback, The George managed to clinch the 2023 Sussex Heritage Award in the commercial category.