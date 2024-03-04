Celebrity Chef Tom Kerridge to Star in ITV's New Culinary Series, Cooks Britain

ITV has unveiled its latest culinary venture, Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain, a new series that promises to take viewers on a gastronomic journey across the United Kingdom. Led by the Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, this venture is a collaborative effort between ITV Studios-backed South Shore, Kerridge's Bone Soup, and in partnership with Marks & Spencer. The show aims to highlight local producers and their contributions to the UK's rich culinary landscape.

Advertisment

Embarking on a Culinary Road Trip

The core of Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain lies in its unique format, featuring Kerridge as he travels the UK in a remodeled 1950s food truck. Throughout the series, Kerridge will visit various local producers, diving deep into the secrets behind their success. These encounters are not just meet-and-greets; Kerridge will also be cooking meals for these dedicated teams, showcasing his culinary prowess and the versatility of local produce. This journey is not only a celebration of British cuisine but also a tribute to the people who dedicate their lives to producing some of the country's finest ingredients.

A Partnership with Marks & Spencer

Advertisment

The series represents a significant partnership with retailer Marks & Spencer, highlighting producers who supply M&S. This collaboration underlines the show's commitment to showcasing high-quality, locally-sourced ingredients. Marks & Spencer's involvement brings a level of prestige and recognition to the series, emphasizing the retailer's role in supporting local businesses and sustainable practices within the food industry. This partnership also represents a strategic move by ITV, engaging with viewers through Ad Funded Entertainment produced by BE Studio.

Bringing Talent and Entertainment Together

The series is commissioned by ITV's head of entertainment Katie Rawcliffe and commissioning editor Paula Thomas, with Richard Bowron, Melanie Leach, and Andrew MacKenzie serving as executive producers. The inclusion of Kerridge, a celebrated figure in the culinary world, adds a layer of authenticity and expertise to the series. His passion for local produce and the stories behind them is expected to resonate with viewers, offering an insightful and engaging viewing experience. The show is set to air on ITV1 and stream on ITVX, alongside broadcasts on Scottish commercial network STV and its on-demand STV Player, ensuring wide accessibility for audiences across the UK.

The announcement of Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain comes at a time when there is a growing appreciation for local producers and sustainable eating practices. This series not only celebrates the culinary diversity of the UK but also highlights the importance of community and sustainability in the food industry. As viewers embark on this flavorful journey with Kerridge, they will undoubtedly gain a deeper appreciation for the passion and hard work that goes into every bite of locally produced food. Through this series, ITV continues to blend entertainment with education, providing viewers with a rich tapestry of stories that are as informative as they are delicious.