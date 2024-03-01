Celebrity Big Brother 2024: Stars like Sharon Osbourne and Ekin-Su Set for Garden Studios Stay

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 season is poised to welcome a diverse cast of celebrities, including Sharon Osbourne and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, into the revamped Garden Studios in North West London. As the reality show makes its much-anticipated return, insiders and fans alike are buzzing with excitement over the star-studded lineup and the fresh look of their residence.

Advertisment

Garden Studios: A Fresh Look for a New Season

Following the conclusion of the civilian series in October, the Celebrity Big Brother garden has undergone a spruce-up, featuring new furniture and a vibrant orange, white, and blue color scheme complemented by lush greenery. Despite these updates, the garden retains its iconic vibe, ready to play host to the new batch of celebrities. The unveiling of the new diary room chair, adorned with a Hollywood lightbulb design, adds a touch of glamour, ensuring the stars feel right at home.

Rumors and Anticipation Build Around the Lineup

Advertisment

Speculation has been rife about the celebrities who will grace the Big Brother house, with names like Gary Goldsmith, Levi Roots, and Fern Britton among those rumored. This season marks the first Celebrity Big Brother since 2018, igniting a flurry of excitement among viewers eager to see how personalities from various backgrounds will interact within the confines of the Garden Studios.

What to Expect in Celebrity Big Brother 2024

With the premiere set for Monday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, anticipation is at an all-time high. The diverse cast, ranging from reality TV stars to musicians and actors, promises a season filled with drama, laughter, and unexpected friendships. As the celebrities prepare to share their stories, the audience is invited to join in the journey, offering a unique glimpse into the lives of some of their favorite personalities.