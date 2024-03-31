Celebrity Antiques Dealer Ian Towning Attacked, Robbers Steal £100K Jewellery in Chelsea

Two masked robbers executed a daring daytime heist at Bourbon Hanby Antiques Arcade in Chelsea, London, targeting celebrity antiques dealer Ian Towning. The incident, which transpired at lunchtime on Tuesday, involved the assailants wielding a sledgehammer and a claw hammer, resulting in Towning and a security guard sustaining head injuries. The robbers made off with jewellery valued at more than £100,000, sparking a Metropolitan Police investigation.

Violent Encounter and Brazen Theft

The robbery unfolded as Ian Towning, 76, known for his appearances on ITV's Dickinson's Real Deal and Channel 4's Posh Pawn, and his partner, Les Barrett, 77, were in the shop. Two men, faces concealed with balaclavas and armed with hammers, stormed the boutique. A security guard who attempted to intervene was knocked unconscious. The thieves then shattered a reinforced glass display, targeting a cabinet containing precious antique jewellery. In a valiant effort to protect his livelihood, Towning confronted the robbers but was struck on the head with the claw hammer and punched in the face, while the bandits seized sapphire and diamond necklaces among other valuable items before fleeing the scene.

The Aftermath and Resilience

The aftermath of the robbery saw Towning and the injured security guard rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Despite the physical and emotional toll, Towning expressed a determined stance against letting the violent encounter deter him from his passion. He highlighted his fortune in surviving the attack with his life, albeit with lingering pain. The incident has rallied support from the community and clients, reinforcing Towning's resolve not to succumb to the intimidation tactics of criminals.

Investigation and Call to Action

Detective Sergeant Richard Hall of the Metropolitan Police has taken the lead on the investigation, urging witnesses or anyone with information about the robbery to come forward. The police are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage and other available evidence to track down the perpetrators. This incident has raised concerns about the safety of high-value businesses in London's upscale districts, prompting discussions on enhancing security measures to deter future crimes.

This brazen robbery not only highlights the dangers faced by individuals in the antiques trade but also underscores the resilience of those who refuse to be defined by adversity. The Metropolitan Police's ongoing investigation aims to bring the culprits to justice and restore a sense of security to Chelsea's esteemed business community.