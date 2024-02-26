Celebrating a Decade of Port of Call: A Sunderland Staple's Nautical Journey

In the heart of Sunderland, where the city's vibrant history intermingles with its modern pulse, stands Port of Call, a bar that has not only witnessed but also contributed to the city's evolving narrative. December 2024 marks a significant milestone for this beloved venue, as it celebrates its 10th anniversary since opening its doors on Park Lane, a site steeped in local history and once home to the former Chase bar among others. Developed by the Dickman family with an investment of £1 million, Port of Call emerges from the ashes of its predecessors to become a cornerstone of Sunderland's nightlife and a testament to the city's indomitable spirit.

Advertisment

A Tribute to Sunderland's Shipbuilding Legacy

Designed by Gerard Mcelvenny of Pulp Studios Design House, the bar's aesthetic is a homage to Sunderland's illustrious shipbuilding heritage, particularly Austin & Pickersgill, where co-owner John Dickman once worked. This thematic choice is more than a design element; it's a narrative thread that connects the city's past to its present, inviting patrons to partake in a journey through time. Port of Call's unique ambiance is further accentuated by its adoption of a tipi for functions, a first in the area, and a second-floor venue that remains a sought-after location for events, underscoring the venue's innovative approach to hospitality.

Family, Innovation, and Community

Advertisment

The Dickman family, including Adam Dickman, has steered Port of Call with a philosophy rooted in continuous investment and innovation. This guiding principle has not only ensured the bar's success but has also contributed to the creation of a workplace that supports 75 staff members across their portfolio, which includes Gatsby and Port of Call Seaham. Adam attributes the bar's enduring appeal to this relentless pursuit of excellence, coupled with a dedication to serving a popular food menu that caters to a wide range of tastes. As part of the anniversary celebrations, Port of Call plans to introduce special events and menus, further cementing its place in the hearts of Sunderland residents and visitors alike.

Regeneration and Renewal

The story of Port of Call is intertwined with Sunderland's broader narrative of regeneration and renewal. The city is witnessing an exciting phase of development, with the expansion of hospitality venues like The Botanist and The Keel Tavern, and the construction of 265 new homes at the end of Park Lane as part of a masterplan aimed at revitalizing the city center. This resurgence is not only boosting economic activity but also increasing the city center's population, creating a vibrant, dynamic community. The nearby Gatsby is also set for a significant refurbishment, indicating a bright future for the city's hospitality sector, driven by visionary entrepreneurs like the Dickman family.

As Port of Call stands on the cusp of a new decade, its journey from a vision to a celebrated establishment encapsulates the essence of Sunderland's transformation. It's a place where history is honored, innovation is embraced, and community is cherished, making it not just a bar, but a beacon of the city's enduring spirit.