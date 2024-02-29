Celebrated Lexicographer Patrick Hanks Passes at 83: A Legacy of Words and Names Unveiled

Patrick Hanks, a distinguished figure in the realms of lexicography, corpus linguistics, and onomastics, has left an indelible mark on the study of language and names, passing away at the age of 83. His extensive career spanned the editing of the Collins English Dictionary, where he introduced readers to the historical depths of surnames, and explored the fluid dynamics of language, especially in the context of slang. Hanks' contributions have been pivotal in understanding how names and words evolve, reflecting broader changes in society and culture.

Shaping the Lexicon: A Lifelong Journey

At the heart of Hanks' work was a fascination with how language mirrors societal trends and personal identities. His tenure at the Collins English Dictionary was marked by daring inclusivity, adding words like "bonked" and "toyboy" while carefully weighing the evidence for others. Hanks argued passionately against the idea that dictionaries sanction words, instead presenting them as mirrors to the language's natural progression. His insights into surnames unearthed their origins and transformations, revealing cultural histories and personal stories woven into the fabric of names.

Challenges and Revelations in Lexicography

Hanks' journey wasn't without its challenges, from the pitfalls of predicting linguistic staying power to the amusing misadventures of typos, such as "eurogenic" vs. "urogenic." Yet, it was these challenges that underscored the dynamic and unpredictable nature of language, a theme Hanks embraced wholeheartedly. His work on the Collins CoBuild English Language Dictionary exemplifies this, utilizing computational linguistics to offer definitions grounded in context, thereby enriching our understanding of language in use.

Legacy and Reflections

Patrick Hanks' legacy is a testament to the power of words and names to define, shape, and reflect our identities and cultures. His exploration of the etymology of surnames and the inclusion of modern slang in dictionaries have opened new avenues for understanding the evolution of language. As we reflect on his contributions, we are reminded of the ever-changing landscape of language and the importance of embracing its fluidity. Hanks' work continues to inspire lexicographers, linguists, and anyone fascinated by the words we use to define our world.