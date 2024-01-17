Celebrated British Comedian Jethro Dies at 73 Due to COVID-19 Complications

The comedy world is in mourning as British comedian Jethro, born Geoffrey Rowe, has died at the age of 73, following complications from COVID-19. The news of his death was announced on December 15 via his Facebook page and reported by Cornwall Live, stating that he passed away on December 14, 2021.

Stellar Career and Lasting Legacy

Jethro was a celebrated figure in the comedy circuit, especially renowned for his observational humor, often inspired by his experiences in rural Cornwall. His brilliant career included notable appearances on 'The Des O'Connor Show' and shows hosted by Jim Davidson, which significantly contributed to his fame in the 1970s and 80s. Beyond his comedy, Jethro was also a horse breeder and the former proprietor of a comedy club.

A Life Celebrated and Remembered

He is survived by his life partner Jennie, his sons Jesse and Lanyon, stepdaughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey, and his beloved grandchildren. The statement from his estate requested privacy for the family to grieve and recognized the profound impact his loss would leave on their lives.

Outpouring of Grief and Condolences

Fans and organizations, including the Great Western Railway, have expressed their condolences on social media, reflecting the immense love and admiration he garnered during his lifetime. Despite being double jabbed and having received a booster shot, Jethro contracted COVID-19, a stark reminder of the virus's indiscriminate nature.