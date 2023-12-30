en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Celebrated British Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:42 pm EST
Celebrated British Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75

Renowned British actor Tom Wilkinson, celebrated for his role in ‘The Full Monty’, has passed away at the age of 75, leaving a void in the cinematic universe. Wilkinson’s illustrious career spanned over six decades, earning him two Oscar nominations and etching his name in the annals of acting history. His untimely demise has been confirmed by his family, and the news has sent ripples through the global acting community.

A Legacy Etched in Versatility

Tom Wilkinson was a force of nature in the acting world, known for his remarkable versatility across various genres of films and TV shows. With over 130 film and TV credits to his name, Wilkinson’s legacy includes a diverse range of roles that showcased his dedication to his craft. From winning a BAFTA for his performance in ‘The Full Monty’ to earning an Emmy for his role in the 2008 HBO series ‘John Adams’, Wilkinson’s talent was recognized and celebrated worldwide.

Remembering a Remarkable Career

Born in Leeds and trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada), Wilkinson discovered his calling at a tender age of 18. His journey took him from directing a play to winning accolades in Hollywood. He immortalized characters in films like ‘Batman Begins’, ‘The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’, and ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’. Despite his success, Wilkinson was known for being down to earth and maintaining a relatively low profile. He was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to drama in the 2005 New Year Honours.

A Tribute to a Legend

The news of Wilkinson’s death has evoked a wave of tributes, with fans and fellow actors lauding his impactful performances. His sudden death at home, with his family by his side, has left the industry mourning the loss of a highly respected and talented actor. Despite his demise, Tom Wilkinson’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of actors, reminding them of the power of versatility, dedication, and a genuine love for the craft of acting.

0
Obituary United Kingdom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Renowned British Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75

By Mahnoor Jehangir

British Actor Tom Wilkinson, Star of 'The Full Monty', Dies at 75

By BNN Correspondents

Renowned British Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75

By BNN Correspondents

Remembering Ed Laguerta: Bicol Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Volcanologist

By BNN Correspondents

Eric Freeman: The Passing of a Gloucestershire Cultural Beacon ...
@Agriculture · 2 hours
Eric Freeman: The Passing of a Gloucestershire Cultural Beacon ...
heart comment 0
Renowned Journalist Arnold Zeitlin, Former AP Manila Bureau Chief, Passes Away at 91

By BNN Correspondents

Renowned Journalist Arnold Zeitlin, Former AP Manila Bureau Chief, Passes Away at 91
Tamil Cinema Mourns as Veteran Actor and DMDK Chief Vijayakanth Passes Away

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tamil Cinema Mourns as Veteran Actor and DMDK Chief Vijayakanth Passes Away
2023: A Year of Loss in the Entertainment World

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Year of Loss in the Entertainment World
Pacific Island Workers’ Struggles in Australia and Other Stories

By Geeta Pillai

Pacific Island Workers' Struggles in Australia and Other Stories
Latest Headlines
World News
2023: A Year of Triumphs and Business Moves in the Sports World
16 seconds
2023: A Year of Triumphs and Business Moves in the Sports World
2023 in Retrospect: A Year of Unforgettable Sports Moments
34 seconds
2023 in Retrospect: A Year of Unforgettable Sports Moments
Study Links Changes in Body's Microbiome to Kidney Stone Formation
35 seconds
Study Links Changes in Body's Microbiome to Kidney Stone Formation
PM Narendra Modi: India Today's Newsmaker of the Year 2023
53 seconds
PM Narendra Modi: India Today's Newsmaker of the Year 2023
Justin Langer Equates IPL to Olympics: A New Chapter with Lucknow Super Giants
2 mins
Justin Langer Equates IPL to Olympics: A New Chapter with Lucknow Super Giants
Retirements Reshape US Political Landscape Ahead of Elections
2 mins
Retirements Reshape US Political Landscape Ahead of Elections
Mohamed Salah Joins Egypt Squad for 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
3 mins
Mohamed Salah Joins Egypt Squad for 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
PM Modi's Unplanned Visit to Ujjwala Beneficiary's Home: A Rare Glimpse into Ground Reality
3 mins
PM Modi's Unplanned Visit to Ujjwala Beneficiary's Home: A Rare Glimpse into Ground Reality
America's Top States for Business 2023: Life, Health, and Inclusion in Focus
3 mins
America's Top States for Business 2023: Life, Health, and Inclusion in Focus
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
20 mins
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
4 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
5 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
5 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
5 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
5 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app