Catholicos Karekin II Embarks on International Visit to Strengthen Church Programs

Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II, has embarked on a pontifical journey, marking a significant chapter in the international relations of the Armenian Apostolic Church. The spiritual leader is set to visit the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church in the United States and the Armenian Church’s Diocese in Great Britain and Ireland, highlighting the Church’s global reach.

The Journey Begins

His Holiness Karekin II’s journey commenced on January 13, 2024. As the spiritual head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, he is scheduled to meet representatives of diocesan structures and benefactors in both the United States and the United Kingdom. The visit to the Eastern Diocese, based in New York, will be followed by a visit to the Armenian Diocese of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Building Bridges

The purpose of these meetings is to discuss the programs implemented by the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the spiritual and administrative headquarters of the Armenian Apostolic Church. The dialogue with international members and supporters is crucial for the advancement of the Church’s religious and cultural programs. It underlines the importance of maintaining and fostering international relations, reflecting the global nature of the Church’s mission.

A Break from Tradition

Interestingly, this visit follows a break from a longstanding tradition. Armenia’s state television did not broadcast the New Year’s Eve address by His Holiness Karekin II this year, marking a departure from three decades of custom. The significance of this break from tradition remains a point of discussion among observers. However, it does not overshadow the importance of the Catholicos’ ongoing visit to the U.S. and the U.K., which serves as a testament to the Armenian Apostolic Church’s continued efforts in fostering international relations and advancing its religious and cultural programs.