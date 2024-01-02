en English
Aviation

Catherine Bradley and Garry Wilson Conduct Notable Share Transactions at easyJet plc

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
Catherine Bradley and Garry Wilson Conduct Notable Share Transactions at easyJet plc

In a recent press release, easyJet plc, a leading UK-based airline, made public two notable shareholding activities carried out by significant company figures. The transactions, both priced at £5.07 per share, were conducted on the London Stock Exchange (XLON) and have been duly reported in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations. The company’s Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90.

Catherine Bradley’s Acquisition

On January 2, 2024, Catherine Bradley, a Non-Executive Director of easyJet plc, purchased 10,000 ordinary shares. Bradley’s acquisition of these shares at £5.07 each marks a noteworthy investment in the company, further bolstering her vested interest in easyJet’s success.

Garry Wilson’s Share Exercise and Sale

A few days prior to Bradley’s acquisition, Garry Wilson, the CEO of easyJet holidays— a division of easyJet plc— executed an important transaction. On December 29, 2023, Wilson exercised 49,135 Restricted Stock Awards at no cost. Subsequent to the exercise, Wilson sold 23,152 shares to meet tax liabilities, retaining a balance of 25,983 shares. Wilson’s shares were also sold at a price of £5.07 each.

Implications & Contact

These transactions reflect the continued commitment of key personnel within easyJet plc, demonstrating their confidence in the company’s future prospects. In light of these transactions, easyJet has made provisions for institutional investors, analysts, and media representatives to direct any queries through the contact details provided by the company.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

