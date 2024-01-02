Catherine Bradley and Garry Wilson Conduct Notable Share Transactions at easyJet plc

In a recent press release, easyJet plc, a leading UK-based airline, made public two notable shareholding activities carried out by significant company figures. The transactions, both priced at £5.07 per share, were conducted on the London Stock Exchange (XLON) and have been duly reported in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations. The company’s Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90.

Catherine Bradley’s Acquisition

On January 2, 2024, Catherine Bradley, a Non-Executive Director of easyJet plc, purchased 10,000 ordinary shares. Bradley’s acquisition of these shares at £5.07 each marks a noteworthy investment in the company, further bolstering her vested interest in easyJet’s success.

Garry Wilson’s Share Exercise and Sale

A few days prior to Bradley’s acquisition, Garry Wilson, the CEO of easyJet holidays— a division of easyJet plc— executed an important transaction. On December 29, 2023, Wilson exercised 49,135 Restricted Stock Awards at no cost. Subsequent to the exercise, Wilson sold 23,152 shares to meet tax liabilities, retaining a balance of 25,983 shares. Wilson’s shares were also sold at a price of £5.07 each.

Implications & Contact

These transactions reflect the continued commitment of key personnel within easyJet plc, demonstrating their confidence in the company’s future prospects. In light of these transactions, easyJet has made provisions for institutional investors, analysts, and media representatives to direct any queries through the contact details provided by the company.