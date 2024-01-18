Cash Access UK's New Banking Hub Aims to Bridge Digital Divide in Otley

In a significant stride towards banking inclusivity, Cash Access UK, a not-for-profit organization funded by prominent banks, has announced the commencement of a new banking hub in Otley, a market town nestled in West Yorkshire. This decision comes in the wake of the closure of the final bank in the town, underscoring the need for physical banking services.

Advertisment

Revitalizing Banking Services

The planned hub will take shape on the historic Kirkgate street, with the intention to provide counter services for customers of six major banks, namely Barclays, Halifax, HSBC, Santander, NatWest, and Virgin Money. The detailed operational schedule or exact opening date is yet to be unveiled, but preparations are currently in full swing at the site, with Cash Access UK committed to announcing the date at the earliest possible juncture.

Addressing the Digital Divide

Advertisment

This initiative is not merely about restoring banking services, but also about addressing the digital divide. It is aimed at those who heavily rely on in-person banking facilities, particularly older and vulnerable individuals, who often find themselves grappling with digital and online banking. The hub will be open for business from 09:00 to 17:00, offering customers the valuable opportunity to connect with a community banker from their own bank.

Local Figures Applaud Initiative

The move has garnered positive feedback from local figures. Joe Woollin from Otley Action for Older People and Alex Sobel, the Conservative MP for Leeds North West, have lauded the initiative as a positive step toward ensuring accessible financial services for Otley's residents. The establishment of the banking hub is expected to bolster the community, extending essential services, and fostering the overall prosperity of Otley.