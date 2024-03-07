Carryduff A24 Resurfacing Begins: Expect Delays Through March 22, 2024

Carryduff's A24 Ballynahinch Road Undergoes Major Resurfacing

Advertisment

Starting February 26, 2024, the A24 Ballynahinch Road in Carryduff will see significant changes with the onset of a comprehensive carriageway resurfacing scheme. Expected to last until March 22, 2024, the initiative aims to improve road safety and quality for its users. This development is crucial for local commuters and the surrounding community, as the road is a key route for many. With the project divided into four phases, disruptions to daily traffic are anticipated, prompting advisories for travelers to plan for extra travel time.

Phased Construction and Traffic Management

To minimize the impact on local traffic, the resurfacing project will be conducted in phases, each with specific closures and traffic management strategies. During closures, a designated diversion route will guide vehicles through the A7 Saintfield Road, Belfast Road, Lisburn Road, and back onto the A24. These meticulous planning efforts reflect the commitment to reducing inconvenience, yet road users are expected to face some delays. The implementation of these phases is subject to favorable weather conditions, which could influence the project's timeline.

Advertisment

Local Access and Public Transport Adjustments

Understanding the importance of maintaining local access, provisions have been made to accommodate residential and bus services, including Translink and school buses. These adjustments are part of the broader efforts to ensure that the essential daily routines of the Carryduff community are minimally affected. The Department overseeing the project has engaged in extensive planning to navigate the complexities of traffic management during this period, highlighting their proactive approach to community and stakeholder engagement.

Looking Ahead: The Benefits and Temporary Challenges

The resurfacing scheme represents a significant investment in the region's infrastructure, promising enhanced road safety and comfort for its users. While the short-term inconveniences of traffic delays and rerouting are recognized, the long-term benefits are deemed substantial. As the project progresses towards its March 22 completion date, residents and commuters are encouraged to remain patient and cooperative, keeping the ultimate improvements in mind. This period of transition, although challenging, paves the way for a smoother and safer travel experience on the A24 Ballynahinch Road.