Carol Stump, Former Chief Librarian, Honored with MBE in New Year’s Honours 2024

Carol Stump, the former Chief Librarian of Kirklees Libraries, has been conferred with the prestigious MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in the New Year’s Honours for 2024. This esteemed recognition shines a spotlight on Stump’s remarkable 45-year career in the public library sector, which she began at the tender age of 16 as a Library Assistant at Huddersfield Library. Over the course of time, she ascended the professional ladder, eventually serving as the Chief Librarian in 2012.

Revolutionizing Kirklees Libraries

During her tenure, Stump was instrumental in transforming Kirklees Libraries. She underscored the importance of community engagement and introduced innovative services, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. Her leadership played a pivotal role in fortifying the library’s position as a crucial community responder, expanding digital offerings, and catering to the residents’ needs.

National Contributions and Accolades

Nationally, Stump donned the hat of the President of Libraries Connected and was a significant contributor to the Tackling Loneliness Network. Both these roles exemplify her dedication to harnessing libraries as indispensable community resources. Her accomplishments and positive impact have been lauded by Councillor Paul Davies and Isobel Hunter MBE, Chief Executive of Libraries Connected.

A Legacy of Honours

Stump’s MBE award follows in the footsteps of her former colleagues Andy Wright, Jon Davis, and Judith Robinson, who were recipients of British Empire Medals in preceding years. She is scheduled to receive her MBE in an in-person ceremony later this year.