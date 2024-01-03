en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Carol Stump, Former Chief Librarian, Honored with MBE in New Year’s Honours 2024

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST
Carol Stump, Former Chief Librarian, Honored with MBE in New Year’s Honours 2024

Carol Stump, the former Chief Librarian of Kirklees Libraries, has been conferred with the prestigious MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in the New Year’s Honours for 2024. This esteemed recognition shines a spotlight on Stump’s remarkable 45-year career in the public library sector, which she began at the tender age of 16 as a Library Assistant at Huddersfield Library. Over the course of time, she ascended the professional ladder, eventually serving as the Chief Librarian in 2012.

Revolutionizing Kirklees Libraries

During her tenure, Stump was instrumental in transforming Kirklees Libraries. She underscored the importance of community engagement and introduced innovative services, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. Her leadership played a pivotal role in fortifying the library’s position as a crucial community responder, expanding digital offerings, and catering to the residents’ needs.

National Contributions and Accolades

Nationally, Stump donned the hat of the President of Libraries Connected and was a significant contributor to the Tackling Loneliness Network. Both these roles exemplify her dedication to harnessing libraries as indispensable community resources. Her accomplishments and positive impact have been lauded by Councillor Paul Davies and Isobel Hunter MBE, Chief Executive of Libraries Connected.

A Legacy of Honours

Stump’s MBE award follows in the footsteps of her former colleagues Andy Wright, Jon Davis, and Judith Robinson, who were recipients of British Empire Medals in preceding years. She is scheduled to receive her MBE in an in-person ceremony later this year.

0
Education United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Queensland Parents Strongly Oppose Four-Day School Week Proposal

By Geeta Pillai

Carisa Barron Shifts the Game: Transfers from CSUN to Portland State Volleyball

By Salman Khan

Ex-Principal Fights for Reinstatement, Challenges Contract Extension in Court

By Mazhar Abbas

Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates

By Salman Khan

Israel Grapples with Rising Challenges in Early Childhood Special Educ ...
@Education · 11 mins
Israel Grapples with Rising Challenges in Early Childhood Special Educ ...
heart comment 0
Park City, Utah, Introduces Groundbreaking Childcare Assistance Program

By Ebenezer Mensah

Park City, Utah, Introduces Groundbreaking Childcare Assistance Program
Stride, Inc.: A Resilient Pioneer in Online Education

By Dil Bar Irshad

Stride, Inc.: A Resilient Pioneer in Online Education
Accusations of Financial Misconduct Hover Over Savitribai Phule Pune University

By Dil Bar Irshad

Accusations of Financial Misconduct Hover Over Savitribai Phule Pune University
From Tragedy to Triumph: Gobinda Gaipai’s Crusade Against Drug Abuse

By Bijay Laxmi

From Tragedy to Triumph: Gobinda Gaipai's Crusade Against Drug Abuse
Latest Headlines
World News
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
25 seconds
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
25 seconds
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
57 seconds
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
58 seconds
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
1 min
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
1 min
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
1 min
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
Thrilling Girls' High School Basketball Games See Notable Victories
1 min
Thrilling Girls' High School Basketball Games See Notable Victories
Major Political Shift in Sri Lanka as SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa Joins Opposition
1 min
Major Political Shift in Sri Lanka as SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa Joins Opposition
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app