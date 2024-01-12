Carmarthenshire Headteachers Warn of Funding Crisis and Call for Advocacy

In an unprecedented move, the headteachers of all secondary schools in Carmarthenshire, including Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, Ysgol Bro Dinefwr, Ysgol Maes y Gwendraeth, Ysgol Dyffryn Taf, and Ysgol Gyfun Emlyn, have penned a joint open letter. Addressed to parents and carers, it warns of serious financial challenges looming on the horizon due to proposed funding cuts by the Carmarthenshire County Council.

Proposed Funding Cuts and Their Impact

The council’s proposal aims to reduce the funding per pupil by approximately £120, coupled with other financial alterations planned by the Welsh and UK Governments. While a slight increase in the Welsh educational budget has been announced, the headteachers point out that the reality is less rosy. Due to inflation, the increase equates to a cut in real-term budgets, potentially leading to a £120,000 decrease for a school with 1,000 learners.

Repercussions on Quality of Education

The headteachers stress that these proposed cuts would have a significant impact on the quality of education. The expected ramifications include potential increases in class sizes, reductions in specialized courses, and limiting extracurricular activities. Furthermore, the budget constraints could result in cuts to essential support services. These include counselling, special educational needs assistance, mental health support, and pastoral care.

Call for Support and Advocacy

In the face of these challenges, the headteachers affirm their commitment to maintaining core provisions and carefully considering the implications of any cutbacks. Nevertheless, they acknowledge that the potential cuts could significantly affect the breadth and quality of education. As such, they urge parents and carers to support educational funding advocacy and participate in the council’s budget consultation, stressing the importance of collective action in these trying times.