en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Carmarthenshire Headteachers Warn of Funding Crisis and Call for Advocacy

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:37 pm EST
Carmarthenshire Headteachers Warn of Funding Crisis and Call for Advocacy

In an unprecedented move, the headteachers of all secondary schools in Carmarthenshire, including Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, Ysgol Bro Dinefwr, Ysgol Maes y Gwendraeth, Ysgol Dyffryn Taf, and Ysgol Gyfun Emlyn, have penned a joint open letter. Addressed to parents and carers, it warns of serious financial challenges looming on the horizon due to proposed funding cuts by the Carmarthenshire County Council.

Proposed Funding Cuts and Their Impact

The council’s proposal aims to reduce the funding per pupil by approximately £120, coupled with other financial alterations planned by the Welsh and UK Governments. While a slight increase in the Welsh educational budget has been announced, the headteachers point out that the reality is less rosy. Due to inflation, the increase equates to a cut in real-term budgets, potentially leading to a £120,000 decrease for a school with 1,000 learners.

Repercussions on Quality of Education

The headteachers stress that these proposed cuts would have a significant impact on the quality of education. The expected ramifications include potential increases in class sizes, reductions in specialized courses, and limiting extracurricular activities. Furthermore, the budget constraints could result in cuts to essential support services. These include counselling, special educational needs assistance, mental health support, and pastoral care.

Call for Support and Advocacy

In the face of these challenges, the headteachers affirm their commitment to maintaining core provisions and carefully considering the implications of any cutbacks. Nevertheless, they acknowledge that the potential cuts could significantly affect the breadth and quality of education. As such, they urge parents and carers to support educational funding advocacy and participate in the council’s budget consultation, stressing the importance of collective action in these trying times.

0
Education United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
28 seconds ago
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
In a bid to revise the prerequisites for minors obtaining their learner’s permit or driver’s license, House Democrat Mandy Lindsay from Aurora, Colorado, has introduced bill HB24-1-12. The proposed changes are set to bring a paradigm shift in the way teens are prepared for the road, with the introduction of a 30-hour driver education course
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
Virtual Reality: The Game Changer for Youth Career Training in Kanawha County
8 mins ago
Virtual Reality: The Game Changer for Youth Career Training in Kanawha County
Professor Ogechi Adeola Ascends to Deputy Vice-Chancellor at University of Kigali
9 mins ago
Professor Ogechi Adeola Ascends to Deputy Vice-Chancellor at University of Kigali
UNAY Prepares to Launch College Degree in Cinema Amid High Demand
2 mins ago
UNAY Prepares to Launch College Degree in Cinema Amid High Demand
Taylor Swift Course Set to Make Waves at University of the Philippines-Diliman
5 mins ago
Taylor Swift Course Set to Make Waves at University of the Philippines-Diliman
Riviera Ridge School Hosts Maker Fair: A Hub for Creativity, Innovation and Community Engagement
6 mins ago
Riviera Ridge School Hosts Maker Fair: A Hub for Creativity, Innovation and Community Engagement
Latest Headlines
World News
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
29 seconds
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
1 min
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
2 mins
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
3 mins
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
3 mins
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
4 mins
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
4 mins
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
4 mins
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
PDP Governors Celebrate Supreme Court Victories: A Triumph for Democracy
4 mins
PDP Governors Celebrate Supreme Court Victories: A Triumph for Democracy
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app