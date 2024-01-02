en English
Carlisle: The Temporary Centre of The Roman Empire?

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:36 am EST
In a groundbreaking discovery that has left historians and archaeologists abuzz, the city of Carlisle, Cumbria, has been proposed as a potential temporary center of the Roman Empire during the early 3rd century AD. This assertion is rooted in recent archaeological findings from a six-year-long excavation of a 160ft bath house located at a local cricket club.

The Bath House: An Architectural Enigma

The bath house, unearthed in 2017, is a marvel in itself, boasting North African architectural designs, a style that resonates with the Roman Empire’s far-reaching influence. But what truly sets it apart are the clues that potentially link it to Emperor Septimius Severus, who held the empire’s reins from 193 to 211 AD.

Clues Pointing to Emperor Severus

Among the evidence pointing to Severus are 34 tiles etched with the letters ‘IMP’, an abbreviation suggestive of imperial command. Furthermore, two oversized stone heads, believed to depict the Emperor and his consort, were found. The grandeur of these sculptures, sizes generally reserved for the highest echelons of Roman society, hints at their significant importance.

Adding to the intrigue is the discovery of traces of purple pigment – a color customarily exclusive to the emperor – further cementing the theory of Severus’ connection to the site.

Reevaluating Carlisle’s Historical Importance

Known for his military campaigns in Britain, particularly against tribes north of Hadrian’s Wall, Severus eventually died in York. The conjecture that Carlisle served as his base while preparing for northern expeditions implies a significant reevaluation of the city’s historical role.

The discovery, featured in the archaeology program ‘Digging for Britain’ on BBC2, also brought to light additional finds. These include weapons, pottery, coins, and a carved stone bearing titles such as ‘mother of the senate’, likely a reference to Septimius Severus’s wife.

The archaeological site, replete with the trappings of Rome – heated baths, classical sculptures, and all – suggests that the Roman Empire’s reach and influence extended far deeper into Britain than previously believed.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

