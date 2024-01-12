Cardiff Bin Collectors’ Strike Extended Amid Unresolved Workplace Issues

In a recent turn of events, the bin collectors’ strike in Cardiff, originally initiated on December 28, 2023, has been extended by an additional four weeks. This extension, declared by the labor union Unite, pushes the new end date to February 22, 2024. The decision comes in response to the council’s insufficient progress in addressing the concerns voiced by the workers, which primarily revolve around a pervasive culture of workplace bullying and the prevalent use of agency labor.

Unite’s Stance and Criticisms

Unite, currently leading its members through their 14th week of industrial action since September 2023, has expressed their disappointment at the Cardiff council. The union accuses the council of exacerbating industrial relations rather than seeking a resolution to the ongoing issues. Sharon Graham, the general secretary of Unite, emphasized the urgent need for the council to adequately address the bullying concerns and the prolonged waiting period for agency workers to receive permanent contracts, which stands at an excessive four years.

Cardiff Council’s Response

In a counter-response, Cardiff council expressed its own disappointment at the continuation of the strike, deeming it unnecessary. The council outlined the steps it has taken to address the union’s concerns. These measures include a proposed investigation into the bullying claims, a review of pay scales and disciplinary policies, and a reduction in the qualifying time for temporary contracts for agency workers from 24 to 12 months. Despite the ongoing strike, the council maintains its commitment to engaging with Unite to resolve the dispute and mitigate the impact on residents.

Strike Participation Beyond Bin Collectors

It’s crucial to note that the strike is not confined to the bin collectors alone. Support staff, including bus drivers, canteen workers, and classroom assistants, are also participating in the strike action, thereby broadening the scope and impact of this industrial action.