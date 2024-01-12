en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cardiff Bin Collectors’ Strike Extended Amid Unresolved Workplace Issues

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:19 pm EST
Cardiff Bin Collectors’ Strike Extended Amid Unresolved Workplace Issues

In a recent turn of events, the bin collectors’ strike in Cardiff, originally initiated on December 28, 2023, has been extended by an additional four weeks. This extension, declared by the labor union Unite, pushes the new end date to February 22, 2024. The decision comes in response to the council’s insufficient progress in addressing the concerns voiced by the workers, which primarily revolve around a pervasive culture of workplace bullying and the prevalent use of agency labor.

Unite’s Stance and Criticisms

Unite, currently leading its members through their 14th week of industrial action since September 2023, has expressed their disappointment at the Cardiff council. The union accuses the council of exacerbating industrial relations rather than seeking a resolution to the ongoing issues. Sharon Graham, the general secretary of Unite, emphasized the urgent need for the council to adequately address the bullying concerns and the prolonged waiting period for agency workers to receive permanent contracts, which stands at an excessive four years.

Cardiff Council’s Response

In a counter-response, Cardiff council expressed its own disappointment at the continuation of the strike, deeming it unnecessary. The council outlined the steps it has taken to address the union’s concerns. These measures include a proposed investigation into the bullying claims, a review of pay scales and disciplinary policies, and a reduction in the qualifying time for temporary contracts for agency workers from 24 to 12 months. Despite the ongoing strike, the council maintains its commitment to engaging with Unite to resolve the dispute and mitigate the impact on residents.

Strike Participation Beyond Bin Collectors

It’s crucial to note that the strike is not confined to the bin collectors alone. Support staff, including bus drivers, canteen workers, and classroom assistants, are also participating in the strike action, thereby broadening the scope and impact of this industrial action.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
15 mins ago
Tesla Temporarily Halts Production at German Factory Amid Red Sea Crisis
The leading electric vehicle maker, Tesla, has announced an abrupt pause in production at its key factory in Germany. The stoppage, which remains unexplained in specifics, has raised significant questions about the implications for Tesla’s manufacturing output, supply chain, delivery timelines, and its European market reach. The news has also sparked concerns among the company’s
Tesla Temporarily Halts Production at German Factory Amid Red Sea Crisis
Queens Park Rangers Welcomes New Era with Young CEO Christian Nourry
29 mins ago
Queens Park Rangers Welcomes New Era with Young CEO Christian Nourry
Qantas Airways: An Imminent End to Dividend Drought?
34 mins ago
Qantas Airways: An Imminent End to Dividend Drought?
Stiemar Bread Bows Out of Paczki Production Amid Quality Concerns
17 mins ago
Stiemar Bread Bows Out of Paczki Production Amid Quality Concerns
Nigeria's Central Bank Reorganizes Leadership of Three Major Banks
20 mins ago
Nigeria's Central Bank Reorganizes Leadership of Three Major Banks
Philippine Finance Department Sees Leadership Change with Appointment of Ralph Recto
29 mins ago
Philippine Finance Department Sees Leadership Change with Appointment of Ralph Recto
Latest Headlines
World News
AFCON 2023/2024: Five Strikers Set to Take Centre Stage
49 seconds
AFCON 2023/2024: Five Strikers Set to Take Centre Stage
Tony Blair Ignored Warnings of Horizon IT System Flaws, Documents Reveal
1 min
Tony Blair Ignored Warnings of Horizon IT System Flaws, Documents Reveal
Jane Fonda's Plea for Climate-Friendly Healthcare: A Preventative Approach to the Health Crisis
2 mins
Jane Fonda's Plea for Climate-Friendly Healthcare: A Preventative Approach to the Health Crisis
Ghana's NPP Approves 326 Candidates for Parliamentary Primaries: A Pivotal Step Towards 2024 Elections
2 mins
Ghana's NPP Approves 326 Candidates for Parliamentary Primaries: A Pivotal Step Towards 2024 Elections
Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's Major Overhaul: A Response to Upcoming Scrutiny?
2 mins
Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's Major Overhaul: A Response to Upcoming Scrutiny?
Roberta Metsola: The 'Maltese Broker' Spearheading Anti-Corruption Reforms Amidst 'Qatargate'
4 mins
Roberta Metsola: The 'Maltese Broker' Spearheading Anti-Corruption Reforms Amidst 'Qatargate'
Cambodia's Annual Journalist Meet: A Step Towards Press Freedom
4 mins
Cambodia's Annual Journalist Meet: A Step Towards Press Freedom
Fifi Kwetey Directs John Mahama to Avoid Confrontation with Vice President Ahead of 2024 Elections
5 mins
Fifi Kwetey Directs John Mahama to Avoid Confrontation with Vice President Ahead of 2024 Elections
University Lecturers in Ghana Threaten Nationwide Strike Amid Dispute with Government
6 mins
University Lecturers in Ghana Threaten Nationwide Strike Amid Dispute with Government
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
1 hour
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
1 hour
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app