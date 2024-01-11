en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Cardiff Barrage to Undergo Essential Maintenance, Cardiff Harbour Authority Confirms

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Cardiff Barrage to Undergo Essential Maintenance, Cardiff Harbour Authority Confirms

In a recent announcement, the Cardiff Harbour Authority has confirmed a temporary closure of a portion of the barrage for requisite maintenance work. The area impacted by this closure stretches from the Penarth access gate to the Memo Barrage Café. The shutdown is slated for Wednesday, January 17, from 8 am to 4 pm.

Continued Access for Boats and Yachts

Despite the scheduled closure, all boats and yachts will retain the ability to pass through the locks during the maintenance period. The Cardiff Harbour Authority is committed to ensuring minimum disruption to the usual maritime activities across the barrage.

Apologies Issued by Cardiff Harbour Authority

The Cardiff Harbour Authority has issued an apology for any inconvenience this temporary shutdown may cause. The affected individuals and businesses are encouraged to plan accordingly to mitigate any potential impact.

Essential Maintenance for Safety and Operation

This maintenance work is a crucial step in ensuring the continued operation and safety of the barrage infrastructure. The Cardiff Harbour Authority underscores the importance of these works for the overall preservation of the barrage and the safety of those who rely on its services.

0
Transportation United Kingdom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
32 mins ago
California Vehicle Code: Rules for Pedestrians, Bicyclists, and Motorists
Under the California Vehicle Code, pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists are all obliged to follow specific rules to ensure road safety. The code defines a “pedestrian” as any individual traveling on foot, using human-powered devices other than bicycles, or operating electric mobility devices, such as wheelchairs. Rights and Responsibilities of Bicyclists Contrary to common perception, bicyclists
California Vehicle Code: Rules for Pedestrians, Bicyclists, and Motorists
Stoke-on-Trent Motorists Enjoy Lowest Petrol Prices thanks to Tesco
46 mins ago
Stoke-on-Trent Motorists Enjoy Lowest Petrol Prices thanks to Tesco
Landslide Prompts Closure of Beaver Grade Road in Moon; Detours Ensue
48 mins ago
Landslide Prompts Closure of Beaver Grade Road in Moon; Detours Ensue
Lahore's Caretaker Government Reinstates Free Travel for Students Amidst Harsh Weather
37 mins ago
Lahore's Caretaker Government Reinstates Free Travel for Students Amidst Harsh Weather
Aggressive Driving Incident Leads to Major Crash and Fuel Spill on Queen Elizabeth Way
37 mins ago
Aggressive Driving Incident Leads to Major Crash and Fuel Spill on Queen Elizabeth Way
Ottawa Grapples with Significant Winter Storm: Power Outages and Cleanup Efforts Underway
45 mins ago
Ottawa Grapples with Significant Winter Storm: Power Outages and Cleanup Efforts Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
3 mins
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
7 mins
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
8 mins
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
8 mins
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
9 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
15 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
16 mins
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
17 mins
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
20 mins
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
22 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app