Cardiff Barrage to Undergo Essential Maintenance, Cardiff Harbour Authority Confirms

In a recent announcement, the Cardiff Harbour Authority has confirmed a temporary closure of a portion of the barrage for requisite maintenance work. The area impacted by this closure stretches from the Penarth access gate to the Memo Barrage Café. The shutdown is slated for Wednesday, January 17, from 8 am to 4 pm.

Continued Access for Boats and Yachts

Despite the scheduled closure, all boats and yachts will retain the ability to pass through the locks during the maintenance period. The Cardiff Harbour Authority is committed to ensuring minimum disruption to the usual maritime activities across the barrage.

Apologies Issued by Cardiff Harbour Authority

The Cardiff Harbour Authority has issued an apology for any inconvenience this temporary shutdown may cause. The affected individuals and businesses are encouraged to plan accordingly to mitigate any potential impact.

Essential Maintenance for Safety and Operation

This maintenance work is a crucial step in ensuring the continued operation and safety of the barrage infrastructure. The Cardiff Harbour Authority underscores the importance of these works for the overall preservation of the barrage and the safety of those who rely on its services.