Canterbury Cathedral Initiates Free Entry Trial Scheme for Visitors

In a fresh attempt to make the historical Canterbury Cathedral more accessible to the public, the administration has introduced a new scheme, allowing visitors to explore certain areas of the monumental site for free. The cathedral, which generally charges a standard entry fee of £17, has marked select regions open to the public from 9am to 9pm daily. The trial period which starts from January 29, is set to continue for six weeks, until March 10.

Restrictions and Open Areas

While the main Cathedral building and the north side precincts- including the cloisters, the herb garden, and the Chapter House- continue to enforce a paid ticket system, some areas are now freely accessible. The south side precincts, the Memorial Garden, the Dark Entry, and Green Court are among the areas that visitors can explore without bearing any charges.

Financial Implications

This initiative comes as a part of the Cathedral's attempt to evaluate the financial feasibility of not charging visitors. The Cathedral, a sacred place of worship and a site of global importance, has to bear a heavy daily running cost of almost £30,000. It primarily depends on the income generated from sightseers as it does not receive any government or church funding.

Testing the Waters

This free entry trial follows a recent change where city residents, who were previously allowed free access, are now required to pay an entry fee. The Cathedral administration is exploring whether it can maintain the site while still attracting enough paying visitors to cover the substantial costs associated with running the Cathedral.