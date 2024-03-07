Canon's 'World Unseen' Exhibition at Somerset House: Bridging Visual Arts for All

Canon Europe announces a groundbreaking initiative, 'World Unseen', a photography exhibition that transcends visual impairments, set to take place at Somerset House, London from 5-7 April, in collaboration with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB). This event marks a significant milestone in making the arts accessible, spotlighting the capabilities of elevated print technology to bridge the gap between the visual arts and the visually impaired community. With an estimated 2.2 billion people worldwide experiencing some form of visual impairment, this exhibition emerges as a beacon of inclusivity and innovation.

Immersive Experience Designed for Accessibility

At the heart of 'World Unseen' lies a series of photographs by globally acclaimed photographers, transformed into an immersive experience through elevated prints, audio descriptions, soundscapes, and braille. This multi-sensory approach not only caters to the blind and partially sighted but also offers sighted visitors a unique opportunity to appreciate the challenges and beauty of experiencing art from a different perspective. The exhibition showcases the works of distinguished Canon ambassadors, including Brent Stirton, Sebastião Salgado, and Yagazie Emezi, among others, enabling a rich, inclusive dialogue between the artist and the audience.

Expanding the Reach of Photography

An accompanying video series highlights the personal journeys of individuals like Lucy Edwards and Menna Fitzpatrick MBE, who, despite their visual impairments, engage with the photographs on a profound level. Through Canon's innovative PRISMAelevate XL software and Arizona printer series, the exhibition not only makes art physically accessible but also emotionally resonant, offering a glimpse into the potential of technology to transform the arts and make them universally accessible. This initiative builds on Canon's legacy of using elevated print to support art galleries and museums in creating more inclusive spaces.

Canon and RNIB: Pioneers in Inclusive Design

Dave Williams from RNIB lauds the 'World Unseen' exhibition for its pioneering role in inclusive design, emphasizing the importance of such collaborations in raising awareness and exploring new frontiers in accessibility. Canon's commitment to inclusive design, as demonstrated through this exhibition and its ongoing support for the visually impaired community, underscores the transformative power of technology and creativity in bridging gaps and creating a more inclusive society.

The 'World Unseen' exhibition serves as a testament to the possibilities inherent in the intersection of technology, art, and inclusivity. It challenges preconceived notions about accessibility in the arts, promising a future where everyone can experience and appreciate the emotional and storytelling power of photography. As Canon continues to lead the way in making art accessible to all, 'World Unseen' stands as a shining example of how creativity and innovation can come together to enrich the human experience for everyone, regardless of physical limitations.