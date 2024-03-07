Canon Unveils 'World Unseen': A Pioneering Exhibition for Visually Impaired at Somerset House

Canon Europe, in a groundbreaking partnership with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), has today announced the launch of 'World Unseen', a unique photography exhibition. Scheduled to take place at Somerset House, London, from April 5-7, the exhibition is designed to make photography accessible to blind, partially sighted, and sighted visitors alike, showcasing the works of globally acclaimed photographers alongside innovative accessible features.

Breaking Barriers in Photography

The exhibition aims to challenge the conventional boundaries of art and accessibility, featuring a series of photographs from world-renowned photographers such as Brent Stirton, Sebastião Salgado, Yagazie Emezi, Samo Vidic, Heidi Rondak, and Muhammed Muheisen. Each photograph is accompanied by elevated prints, audio descriptions, soundscapes, and braille, providing a tactile experience that allows all visitors to connect with the powerful stories behind these images. For sighted visitors, the images are obscured in various ways, simulating different types of visual impairments to foster a greater understanding of the visually impaired experience.

Technology and Inclusion

Through its proprietary PRISMAelevate XL software and Arizona printer series, Canon has been pioneering in making art more accessible to the visually impaired community. This technology enables the creation of tactile printing and braille signage, which has been utilized in art galleries and museums worldwide to bring the arts closer to blind and partially sighted people. 'World Unseen' is not only an exhibition but also a testament to Canon's ongoing commitment to inclusivity and the empowerment of visually impaired individuals through technology.

A Collaborative Effort

Alongside the exhibition, Canon has also released a video series featuring partially sighted individuals, including British disability activist Lucy Edwards and Menna Fitzpatrick MBE, Britain's most decorated Winter Paralympian. These videos showcase their reactions to experiencing the photography for the first time, highlighting the emotional impact and accessibility of the exhibition. Pete Morris, Brand and Sponsorship Senior Manager at Canon EMEA, emphasized the power of photography to ignite the imagination and the importance of making such experiences accessible to everyone.

As 'World Unseen' opens its doors, it not only offers a new way to experience photography but also serves as a pivotal moment in the movement towards greater accessibility in the arts. Through innovative technology and collaborative efforts, Canon and the RNIB are setting a new standard for inclusivity, demonstrating how art can transcend visual boundaries and connect people from all walks of life. The exhibition promises to be a profound experience, challenging perceptions and opening up the world of photography to an audience that, until now, has been largely underserved.