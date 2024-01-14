en English
Military

Can the Elite Regiment Endure? Challenges of Recruitment in the Royal Marines

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:57 am EST
For centuries, the Royal Marines, an elite regiment of the British Armed Forces, has been the epitome of military excellence, attracting individuals who dared to meet its rigorous standards. However, the prestigious corps is currently navigating turbulent waters due to a significant recruitment crisis. The stringent selection process, which once proudly declared that ‘99.9 per cent need not apply,’ is now posing a challenge as it narrows the pool of potential recruits.

A Deepening Crisis

The recruitment issue has led to a worrying decline in the number of Royal Marines Commandos, dropping to a precarious 5,500 – a figure that falls below the minimum required to form a brigade. The year leading up to March 2023 saw a sharp 22.1% decrease in intake for both the Navy and the Marines, adding to the strain on the corps. This manpower shortage has not only affected the Marines but also the Royal Navy, with aircraft carriers unable to contribute to ongoing operations due to a lack of personnel.

The Cost of Rigorous Selection

The selection process for the Royal Marines is one of the longest and most physically demanding infantry training programs worldwide. The high attrition rate – a testament to the uncompromising standards of the corps – is now a point of contention as it further reduces the number of successful applicants. The challenge is not only to attract potential recruits but also to ensure they survive the gruelling selection process.

Adapting to Change

The Royal Marines, while facing this recruitment crisis, are also undergoing a transformational process as part of the Future Commando Force plans. The goal is to convert the Commandos into a fully-fledged special operations force. This change demands not only a shift in training and operations but also a re-evaluation of recruitment strategies to ensure the sustainability of the regiment. Balancing the preservation of their storied traditions and high standards with the necessity to adapt to a new generation’s expectations and evolving military service is a tightrope that the Marines must now walk.

Military United Kingdom
