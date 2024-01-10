Campaign for Alan Bates to Receive CBE Gains Momentum

A national campaign is intensifying to honor Alan Bates, a former postmaster and Pride of Britain winner, with a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire). This comes in the wake of the Horizon system scandal, exposed by Bates, which led to the wrongful prosecution of hundreds of postal workers. The campaign, endorsed by personalities like TV presenter Carol Vorderman and politicians including Tory former Cabinet minister David Jones and Labour MP Kevan Jones, is gaining momentum after the former Post Office CEO, Paula Vennells, returned her CBE.

Alan Bates: The Tireless Crusader

Bates’ journey commenced with unexplained losses at his post office after the introduction of the Horizon system. This led to the termination of his contract and sparked his relentless pursuit of justice. Bates declined an OBE earlier, deeming it inappropriate while Vennells still held her CBE. His meticulous record-keeping and subsequent legal actions, including a High Court case involving 555 postmasters challenging the Post Office, have been instrumental in unearthing the system’s flaws.

Justice Served

The Post Office eventually conceded and settled with the claimants, reflecting the triumph of Bates’ painstaking efforts. The saga of Bates’ fight against the Post Office has been dramatized in the ITV drama ‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office,’ leading to enhanced public awareness and support for Bates.

Building Momentum

The campaign for Bates’ honor is being promoted through the platform 38 Degrees. More than 1.2 million people have signed a petition emphasizing Vennells’ involvement in the scandal and demanding the revocation of her CBE. With Vennells returning her honor, the push to recognize Bates is gaining significant traction. Downing Street has expressed support for Bates to receive higher recognition than an OBE, manifesting the growing consensus on the need to honor Bates’ enduring struggle for justice.