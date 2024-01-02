en English
Society

Camila Batmanghelidjh: A Kaleidoscope of Colour and Champion for Children, Passes Away at 61

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
Camila Batmanghelidjh: A Kaleidoscope of Colour and Champion for Children, Passes Away at 61

Camila Batmanghelidjh, the vibrant founder of the UK’s Kids Company charity, has passed away at the age of 61. The news of her death was announced by her family, stating she had died peacefully in her sleep on New Year’s Day, following a protracted illness. Batmanghelidjh was renowned for her colourful attire and dogged advocacy for the welfare of disadvantaged children.

A Life Dedicated to Children

Her life was committed to supporting vulnerable children through her groundbreaking charities, Place2Be and Kids Company. These organizations developed innovative therapeutic and clinical models to assist children in dire circumstances. Batmanghelidjh’s journey began in the late 1990s in south London, where her work quickly drew widespread support from the public, politicians, and celebrities alike.

‘Angel of Peckham’

Her relentless efforts earned her the affectionate nickname ‘Angel of Peckham’. Despite the controversy surrounding the closure of Kids Company in 2015 due to financial constraints and unfounded allegations of misconduct, Batmanghelidjh was exonerated in court. The High Court lauded her dedication and the impactful work of the charity she had built.

Legacy Lives On

After the charity’s closure, she continued her advocacy work quietly, devoted to her mission until her health deteriorated. Her family fondly remembered her as a source of inspiration, brimming with wit, and a ‘kaleidoscope of colour’ that transformed the lives of countless children neglected by the child protection system. Batmanghelidjh’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire and shape the future of child welfare in the UK.

Society United Kingdom
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

