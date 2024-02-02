Cameo Nightclub Survives as Rekom UK Faces Administration

In a dramatic turning point, Rekom UK, the country's largest nightclub operator, has fallen into administration amid escalating bills and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. This development has led to the closure of 17 nightclubs across the country, including the popular Atik in Dartford. However, the Cameo nightclub in Ashford, another facility under the Rekom UK banner, will continue operations, saving 21 jobs and maintaining its contribution to the local economy.

Rekom UK: From Expansion to Administration

For Rekom UK, a company that had been on an expansion spree, this development marks a significant shift. The nightclub operator, known for its ambitious acquisitions, is grappling with the financial pressures of increased bills and the cost-of-living crisis. The impact has been so severe that Rekom UK had to shutter 17 of its clubs, including Atik in Dartford, as it entered administration.

Cameo Ashford: The Silver Lining in the Crisis

In the midst of these closures, the Cameo nightclub in Ashford emerged as a beacon of hope. In contrast to its counterparts, the nightclub will remain open, thereby preserving 21 jobs and continuing to attract hundreds of visitors to the town every month. This decision has been made as part of Rekom's restructured business strategy to focus on growth opportunities in key locations.

Atik Dartford: The End of an Era

The closure of Atik in Dartford, on the other hand, came as a shock. Known for its various identities over its 40-year history, Atik's closure was sudden. Staff were informed only the night before they had to gather their belongings. The closure resulted from a failed negotiation with the landlord, leading to staff layoffs and a void in the local nightlife scene.

The Future of Cameo and Rekom UK

Despite the recent turmoil, Rekom UK's managing director, Russell Quelch, remains optimistic about the future of Cameo as part of the company's new strategic direction. Rekom UK had rescued Cameo from potential bankruptcy in 2021 with a £10 million deal. The former Grade II-listed rail-side warehouse, dating back to the mid-19th century, was transformed into a nightclub in 1998 and has been operating as Cameo since 2014 following a £1.25m refurbishment. As the UK nightlife sector navigates these challenging times, the survival of Cameo offers a glimmer of hope for the industry.