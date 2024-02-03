Camden Market Traders Navigate Economic Turmoil Amidst Brexit and Pandemic

Camden Market, the bustling epicentre of London's street trade, is weathering a storm of financial challenges. The market's traders, a vibrant mix of artisans and entrepreneurs, are grappling with inflation, Brexit-induced tax increases, and the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The once-thronged market, a magnet for tourists, now sees fewer footfalls, with the remaining visitors spending less.

Struggling Stall Owners

Leatitia Dupont, a stall owner specialising in handmade jewellery, is one among many who are feeling the pinch. The mounting pressures have forced her to lay off staff and scramble to meet monthly expenses, including taxes. Despite the grim circumstances, Dupont maintains an optimistic outlook, albeit tempered by the harsh reality of affording housing in London and a month-by-month survival mentality.

Jagadish Nagappan, another stall manager, echoes Dupont's sentiment. He has noticed a considerable decrease in profits and clings to the hope of better business with the arrival of summer.

The Changing Spending Habits of Tourists

Semon Bhyian, a long-time stall worker, offers an insightful perspective on the shifting spending habits of tourists. According to him, tourists are not parting with their money as they once did. Bhyian attributes this change to the increased cost of living and the financial constraints brought on by current economic conditions.

Grow London Local: A Beacon of Hope?

Recently, Mayor Sadiq Khan paid a visit to Camden. His agenda was to promote Grow London Local, a new initiative aimed at supporting small businesses in London. The initiative, backed by a budget of £8.7m, is envisioned as a 'one-stop-shop for small business support' and has set a goal of aiding 12,000 small businesses by March 2025.

However, Khan's visit was not without criticism. The Greater London Authority (GLA) and Transport for London (TfL) have been under fire for late payments on small business invoices. In response, the GLA has pledged to improve payment times, a move that, if implemented effectively, could provide some relief for struggling businesses like those in Camden Market.