Business

Camden Market Crowned UK’s Favourite in Recent Study

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:15 am EST
Camden Market Crowned UK’s Favourite in Recent Study

The UK’s favourite market has been unveiled, with Camden Market in London taking the top spot. A recent research study conducted by Capital on Tap has shed light on the most popular markets in the country, using a variety of parameters such as number of days open, monthly search demand, and average Google ratings.

Camden Market: The UK’s Favourite

Camden Market emerged as the clear winner in the study, boasting the highest monthly Google searches at 165,000. It also impressed with 116,900 Google reviews, reflecting its vast popularity and customer satisfaction. The market is open seven days a week and has secured a 4.6 average Google rating, further solidifying its strong position.

Other Contenders and Lesser-Known Gems

In the second place was Portobello Road Market, also located in London. It secured an average rating of 4.4 with 21,832 Google reviews and has 49,500 monthly searches. Interestingly, the study also highlighted a lesser-known market, Venn Street Market. Despite only receiving 590 monthly searches and having 177 Google reviews, it maintains a strong 4.5 Google rating, showing that smaller markets can also deliver high quality.

Social Media Performance and Advice for New Traders

The study also assessed the popularity of these markets on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Here, Camden Market continued to dominate, having the most posts and hashtag views on both platforms. Kamilla Fernandes-Pickett from Capital on Tap offered advice for new traders at street markets. She emphasized the importance of choosing the right audience, market research, audience targeting, effective presentation of stalls, and being receptive to customer feedback. For those whose first market day does not meet expectations, she encouraged persistence, reminding that success often comes to those who are willing to learn and adapt.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

