Cambridge University's Bold Move: Decolonizing the Dodo with Taxpayer Support

The University of Cambridge embarks on an innovative journey to investigate its zoological and botanical collections for imperial connections, marking a significant effort to address its colonial legacies. Supported by the Arts and Humanities Research Council, this taxpayer-backed project seeks a PhD student to delve into the Museum of Zoology's specimens, from tigers to dodos, to uncover and reframe their colonial narratives.

Addressing Colonial Legacies

At the heart of this project is the university's commitment to revisiting and reinterpreting its natural history collections through the lens of colonial impact and involvement. By scrutinizing the origins and acquisition stories of its specimens, the initiative aims to highlight the diverse contributions to science and society overlooked by traditional historical accounts. Emphasizing the broader array of individuals involved in the history of science, the project endeavors to make museums more inclusive and representative of all communities.

Imperial Connections and Collections

With a focus on species from various regions, including South Asia and islands like Mauritius, the research will explore the intertwined narratives of colonialism and natural history. Specimens such as the dodo, which became extinct shortly after European colonization of its habitat, and a tiger shot by the Prince of Wales during a diplomatic tour, serve as starting points for examining the colonial undertones of these collections. The role of indigenous figures and local communities in amassing these collections, often uncredited, will also be a key area of investigation.

Controversy and Critique

The project has not been without its critics, with some questioning the prioritization of decolonizing historical collections over addressing contemporary issues. However, proponents argue that understanding and acknowledging the complex histories of these collections is crucial for fostering a more inclusive and accurate representation of science and natural history. As the project progresses, it promises to ignite further discussion on the role of historical legacies in shaping current scientific and cultural understandings.

This ambitious initiative by the University of Cambridge not only seeks to shed light on the colonial past embedded within its natural history collections but also to redefine the narrative of science and exploration. By doing so, it aims to create a more inclusive museum experience that resonates with a wider audience, challenging traditional narratives and celebrating the diverse contributions to science and natural history.