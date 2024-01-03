Cambridge University Press & Assessment and Cognizant Extend Partnership to Harness AI

Cambridge University Press & Assessment, a renowned institution part of the University of Cambridge, has extended its alliance with Cognizant, a global leader in tech services, for an additional five years. The reestablished collaboration sets its sights on driving digital transformation and harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The primary objective of this partnership is to enhance operational efficiency, safeguard the reliability of exam results, and retain a competitive edge in the ever-changing education industry.

Continuing to Drive Innovation

In this extended partnership, Cognizant will persist in providing application development and support services. These services are crucial for the digital engagement and origination of revolutionary products tailored to the requirements of learners, teachers, and researchers. Cambridge University Press & Assessment, thanks to its extensive experience in a wide range of educational and research fields, is positioned to benefit greatly from this renewed collaboration.

Delivering Accurate Results and Improved Learning Outcomes

The strategic relationship between Cambridge University Press & Assessment and Cognizant is designed to deliver precise exam results and enhanced learning outcomes to millions of learners globally. The partnership will also utilize generative AI technologies, leading to productivity enhancements and an exceptional learning experience for students.

Addressing Global Educational Challenges

This partnership signifies Cambridge University Press & Assessment’s commitment to confronting global educational challenges, including the impact of climate change. It also underscores their dedication to assisting individuals in realizing their potential for the betterment of society and the planet.