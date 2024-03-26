Cambridge Council Orders Removal of Controversial £150K Prince Philip Statue

In a striking turn of events, Cambridge has become the focal point of a contentious debate surrounding a statue apparently depicting the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip. Installed without the necessary planning permission, the £150,000 sculpture, known as "The Don", faces removal following a Cambridge city council enforcement notice. This development has sparked conversations about public art, planning regulations, and the memory of prominent figures.

Advertisment

Commissioned by Unex Group and purportedly created by Uruguayan sculptor Pablo Atchugarry, the sculpture was intended to celebrate Prince Philip's contributions as the chancellor of the University of Cambridge.

However, its installation outside Unex House on Hills Road in Cambridge did not comply with local planning regulations, leading to its rejected application by the city council, which labeled it as "possibly the poorest-quality work that has ever been submitted". The situation was further complicated when Atchugarry denied any involvement with the artwork, denouncing the use of his name in connection with the sculpture.

Local and Official Reaction

Advertisment

The statue's presence has been divisive among Cambridge residents and officials alike. Descriptions of the sculpture have ranged from "kitsch-like" to "detritus masquerading as public art," with Cllr Katie Thornburrow expressing frustration over the situation.

The enforcement notice, issued on April 11, mandates the removal of the statue, its foundations, and plinth within four months, emphasizing the council's commitment to preserving the aesthetic integrity of the area. This decision has been met with widespread approval from those who view the sculpture as an eyesore and a misrepresentation of the esteemed Duke.

The controversy surrounding "The Don" not only highlights the complexities of public art installation and acceptance but also underscores the importance of adhering to local planning laws. While the sculpture was intended to honor Prince Philip's legacy, its unauthorized installation and questionable artistic value have instead led to legal and public relations challenges for Unex Group.