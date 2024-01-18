Cambridge Alumni’s Role in University Admissions: A Double-Edged Sword

In a nod to tradition, Cambridge alumni have been lending a hand to their former schools, assisting with the university’s admissions process. The support they provide ranges from answering queries and offering personal statement advice to conducting mock interviews. This practice has proven particularly advantageous for top-performing state and grammar schools, enabling them to hold their own against more resourced private counterparts. Such assistance sheds light on the Cambridge experience, demystifying the admissions process, and inspires potential applicants, particularly those from families without a university education history.

The Flip Side of the Coin

However, while this tradition offers numerous benefits, it also raises serious questions concerning fairness in the admissions process. Schools without a network of alumni are likely to fall behind, lacking both the information and motivation that could propel students to apply. The article brings to light the journey of a student from a state comprehensive school without alumni support, who had to rely entirely on university outreach programs and personal drive.

Leveling the Playing Field

To address these disparities, the Gonville & Caius College Outreach team is working on various initiatives to provide guidance to underrepresented schools. Despite the increase in state school admissions to Cambridge, the challenge of creating an equal playing field remains. The article underscores the need for more action to guarantee that all potential applicants have equal access to information and support.

