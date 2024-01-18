en English
Cambridge Alumni’s Role in University Admissions: A Double-Edged Sword

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
In a nod to tradition, Cambridge alumni have been lending a hand to their former schools, assisting with the university’s admissions process. The support they provide ranges from answering queries and offering personal statement advice to conducting mock interviews. This practice has proven particularly advantageous for top-performing state and grammar schools, enabling them to hold their own against more resourced private counterparts. Such assistance sheds light on the Cambridge experience, demystifying the admissions process, and inspires potential applicants, particularly those from families without a university education history.

The Flip Side of the Coin

However, while this tradition offers numerous benefits, it also raises serious questions concerning fairness in the admissions process. Schools without a network of alumni are likely to fall behind, lacking both the information and motivation that could propel students to apply. The article brings to light the journey of a student from a state comprehensive school without alumni support, who had to rely entirely on university outreach programs and personal drive.

Leveling the Playing Field

To address these disparities, the Gonville & Caius College Outreach team is working on various initiatives to provide guidance to underrepresented schools. Despite the increase in state school admissions to Cambridge, the challenge of creating an equal playing field remains. The article underscores the need for more action to guarantee that all potential applicants have equal access to information and support.

Broader Implications

The article also touches on the broader aspects of university admissions. It draws attention to the latest early round college admissions data, revealing a significant 41% surge in college applications for the 2024-25 academic year, including a 67% increase from underrepresented minority students. The balance has shifted, with fewer students showing interest in the Harvard/MIT Cambridge combo, and more leaning towards lower-ranked Early Decision options. The article urges students to focus on personal fit rather than prestige when choosing a college.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

