Business

Camberford Underwriting Climbs the Ladder with Four-Star Rating

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
Camberford Underwriting Climbs the Ladder with Four-Star Rating

In a significant leap forward, Camberford Underwriting, a subsidiary of Brown and Brown Europe, has earned a coveted four-star rating in the Five Star Rating Report – MGA Market 2023/24. This marks an upswing from their previous three-star rating, signaling a positive trajectory and resonating with brokers’ satisfaction with the MGA’s services.

Stepping Up the Ladder

The broker service rating experienced a surge to 4.53, mirroring the MGA’s commitment to excellence and its unwavering dedication to improving its services. Barry Driscoll, the Chief Trading Officer at Brown and Brown Europe, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the brokers for their invaluable feedback. He also hinted at ambitious plans for future enhancements.

Rebranding and Expansion

As part of its strategic growth map, Brown and Brown Europe, which underwent a rebranding process from GRP in 2023, is gearing up to unveil new developments. These will be shared with their broking partners, further strengthening the ties that bind them. The company’s growth strategy hinges on a sustainable model, incorporating significant investments in technology, data enrichment, and product development.

Specialist MGA in the Commercial Insurance Market

As a testament to its dedication to niche, specialist, and non-standard insurance solutions, a new sales team was established in January 2023. This team now serves brokers across the UK and Northern Ireland, bolstering Camberford Underwriting’s position as a leading MGA in its chosen sectors. The firm is also investing heavily in systems and resources to boost scalability and meet market demands, particularly as the composite market appetite narrows.

Undoubtedly, Camberford Underwriting’s commitment to underwriting excellence and robust broker support has elevated its status and set the stage for its promising future.

Business United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

