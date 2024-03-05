Caity Baser Unveils Emotional Yet Empowering New Mixtape 'Still Learning' Ahead of BRITs 2024

On the vibrant red carpet of the 2024 BRIT Awards, rising star Caity Baser shared insights into her upcoming mixtape 'Still Learning,' set to release on March 15. The NME cover star, nominated for the Rising Star award, expressed her intent to delve into a broader emotional spectrum with her new work, emphasizing empowerment and vulnerability. Baser's candid revelations came during an exclusive interview with NME, where she also mentioned her excitement about performing alongside talents like Charlotte Plank and Venbee.

Exploring New Emotional Depths

Caity Baser's latest project marks a significant departure from her previous work, as she seeks to explore themes of love, relationships, and the full gamut of human emotions. With 'Still Learning,' Baser aims to connect with her audience on a deeper level, showcasing not just her musical talents but her personal growth as well. The mixtape's title, inspired by Baser's own journey of self-discovery, is symbolized by her choice of attire for the BRITs—a dress adorned with an L-plate.

A Year of Firsts and Future Collaborations

The BRIT Awards 2024 not only highlighted Baser's nomination but also celebrated her burgeoning friendships with fellow nominees and her admiration for artists like Tate McRae. Baser's enthusiasm for potential collaborations, particularly with McRae, hints at exciting possibilities for her musical direction. Reflecting on her transition from the UK to the US, Baser remains committed to maintaining the authenticity of her sound, drawing inspiration from past experiences, including overcoming stage fright after attending a Katy Perry concert.

Embarking on a Tour and Festival Season

With 'Still Learning' set to captivate listeners, Baser is also gearing up for a busy year of live performances. Her headline tour kicks off this month, promising fans across the UK an opportunity to experience her new music firsthand. Additionally, Baser's inclusion in the lineup for the Isle Of Wight Festival, alongside established acts like Johnny Marr and Suede, underscores her rising status in the music industry. As Baser continues to navigate her musical journey, her blend of emotional vulnerability and empowerment is poised to resonate with a wider audience.

As Caity Baser prepares to take her fans on an emotional rollercoaster with 'Still Learning,' her journey from overcoming stage fright to becoming a BRIT Award-nominated artist is a testament to her growth and resilience. With an eventful year ahead, including her headline tour and festival appearances, Baser's exploration of new musical territories and potential collaborations offer a fresh and exciting chapter in her career. Her commitment to authenticity and emotional depth in her music promises not only to elevate her artistry but also to forge deeper connections with her audience.