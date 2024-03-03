Cadbury Celebrates 200 Years: Iconic First Store Recreated in Chocolate

Cadbury World in Bournville, Birmingham, is set to unveil a unique tribute to its founder John Cadbury, by recreating the company's first-ever store out of chocolate. This edible masterpiece, marking Cadbury's 200th anniversary, showcases the intricate work of chocolatiers Donna Oluban and Dawn Jenks, who spent five days crafting the 30kg chocolate model of the 1824 Bull Street shop.

Advertisment

Historical Significance and Meticulous Creation

The original Bull Street shop, opened by John Cadbury in Birmingham, was not only renowned for its exotic teas and coffees but also for its innovation, being the first in the city to feature plate glass windows. Fast forward to 2024, and the recreated chocolate shop reflects these iconic details with precision, including miniature Cadbury Dairy Milk bars and detailed shopfront artwork, all handcrafted from chocolate.

Revamping the Bournville Experience

Advertisment

As part of an ongoing £8 million investment by Merlin Entertainments, the Bournville Experience has undergone a significant revamp. This investment aims to enrich visitor experience, allowing guests to delve into the heritage of the Cadbury brand, the Quaker ethics behind it, and the story of the Bournville Village creation. The attraction now includes the Gill Cocks collection, showcasing over 1,000 pieces of Cadbury memorabilia, alongside new additions like the Cadbury Chocolate Quest ride and an interactive zone.

Legacy of Innovation and Royal Recognition

Cadbury's history of innovation extends beyond its products. In 1921, the first Cadbury logo, based on director William Cadbury's signature, was introduced, setting a branding precedent that continues today. The company's longstanding association with the color purple, a tribute to Queen Victoria, and the royal warrant received in 1854, emphasize its status as a confectionery giant. The glass and a half of milk symbol, representing the amount of milk in each half pound bar, further signifies the brand's commitment to quality.

The unveiling of the chocolate recreation of the first Cadbury store is more than a celebration of the company's 200th anniversary. It's a homage to the legacy of innovation, quality, and community spirit that Cadbury has upheld since its inception. As visitors explore the newly revamped Bournville Experience, they're not just walking through a museum; they're stepping into a story that continues to resonate with chocolate lovers around the world.