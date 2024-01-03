en English
Business

C4X Discovery Holdings Receives $11 Million Payment from AstraZeneca in Major Milestone

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
UK-based biopharmaceutical company C4X Discovery Holdings PLC has reached an important milestone in its collaboration with multinational pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca PLC. The company has received an $11 million payment as part of an extensive agreement potentially worth up to $402 million. This agreement is centered around the development of the NRF2 Activator programme, a project initiated by C4XD and later outlicensed to AstraZeneca.

Aiming to Treat Inflammatory and Respiratory Diseases

The NRF2 Activator programme’s primary objective is to create an oral therapy targeting inflammatory and respiratory diseases. The project particularly emphasizes chronic respiratory conditions, a field of medicine where there’s a growing demand for effective treatments. The payment from AstraZeneca marks significant progress in driving this research initiative and further solidifies C4XD’s reputation in producing high-quality molecules for immuno-inflammation treatments.

Deal Structured Around Developmental and Commercial Milestones

The deal between C4XD and AstraZeneca was initially sealed with an upfront payment of $2 million. The agreement is structured around a series of developmental and commercial milestones, with C4XD potentially entitled to receive up to $400 million. The recent $11 million payment is a direct result of achieving a preclinical milestone, indicating the successful progression of the NRF2 Activator programme.

Validation of C4XD’s Capabilities and Future Outlook

Clive Dix, CEO of C4XD, expressed his elation at reaching the significant milestone. Dix stated that this achievement not only signifies progress in the NRF2 Activator programme but also serves as a testament to C4XD’s capabilities in producing quality molecules for immuno-inflammation treatments. Embodying optimism, Dix anticipates further advancements across C4XD’s portfolio in the upcoming year, indicating a promising future for the company in the fast-paced biopharmaceutical industry.

Business United Kingdom
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

