BYD Overtakes Tesla in Q4 Electric Vehicle Sales

In a transformative shift in the global automobile industry, Chinese firm BYD has surpassed Tesla in Q4 sales of all-electric vehicles. The company’s success is largely attributed to the strong support for electric vehicles by the Chinese government, which has boosted domestic demand and strengthened BYD’s hand in the export market. Tesla, on the other hand, although experiencing an 11 percent increase from the previous quarter, delivered 484,507 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2023, falling short of BYD’s impressive tally of 526,409 vehicles.

BYD’s Triumph and Tesla’s Struggle

BYD also sold more than 400,000 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in the fourth quarter, and in total, sold more than three million passenger vehicles last year. Despite losing the quarterly sales crown, Tesla was still top on an annual basis, delivering more than 1.8 million EVs to customers in the year to December, up 38 percent.

However, Tesla’s profits declined in 2023 after the company lowered its U.S. prices about 25% to gain market share and is dealing with an EV price war in China. The company fell short of its initial production target of 2 million units but successfully ramped up its EV manufacturing, producing nearly 1.9 million vehicles in 2023, a 35% YoY increase.

China’s Growing Influence in EV Sector

China’s growing influence in the EV sector, supported by government policies, has propelled BYD’s success. The Chinese government aims for 20% new car sales to be new energy vehicles (NEVs) by 2025 and for NEVs to become the ‘mainstream’ by 2035. China’s dominant role in the global electric vehicle industry is attributed to its market scale, cost-effective labor, and supply chain dominance.

Tesla’s Future Prospects

Despite losing the top spot, Tesla’s Q4 performance exceeded expectations with a 20 percent increase in sales compared to the same period in 2022. Tesla’s focus on higher-priced vehicles, such as the Model Y SUV and Model 3 sedan, accounts for 95 percent of its deliveries in Q4. The company also expanded its lineup with the introduction of the long-anticipated Cybertruck. Tesla’s future prospects include the ongoing production of its Model S, X, 3 and Y in various locations, including Fremont, California and Shanghai, and the company aims to achieve volume production and positive cash flow with the Cybertruck within a 12 to 18-month timeline.