In the heart of a Weald village, nestled amidst a verdant expanse speckled with deer and exotic birds, stands the storied Buxted Park Hotel. This Grade II* listed Georgian edifice, built in 1725 and later restored by architect Basil Ionides in 1940, has played host to a coterie of distinguished guests, including the likes of Winston Churchill and Marlon Brando.

A Rich Tapestry of History

During World War II, the Royal Society of Arts sought refuge for its library within the hotel's hallowed halls. In 1966, Marlon Brando graced its grounds when the hotel was reincarnated as a health center by Kenneth Shipmen, the proprietor of Twickenham Film Studios. Today, under the aegis of Chain Hand Picked Hotels, Buxted Park Hotel continues to enchant visitors with its elegant suites, breathtaking vistas, and amenable disposition towards four-legged guests.

A Nuptial Destination Par Excellence

In recent times, the hotel has earned accolades as one of the country's premier wedding venues. According to a survey conducted by Tripadvisor, Buxted Park Hotel ranks among the top 10 nuptial destinations in the region, garnering praise for its exquisite decor, exceptional service, and enchanting surroundings.

Love Blooms in Buxted

Newlyweds who have exchanged vows within this historic setting have effused about the hotel's meticulous attention to detail and steadfast dedication to ensuring their special day goes off without a hitch. The hotel's dog-friendly policy has also endeared it to couples who wish to include their furry family members in their celebrations.

As Buxted Park Hotel continues to write its own history, it remains a beacon of timeless elegance and unparalleled service. Its ability to weave together the threads of the past with the dreams of the present makes it an idyllic destination for those seeking to embark on a new chapter of their lives.

Nestled within the embrace of nature, under the watchful gaze of a bygone era, the Buxted Park Hotel stands as a testament to the enduring allure of history and the promise of love. Its recent recognition as a top wedding venue serves to underscore its commitment to creating unforgettable memories for generations to come.