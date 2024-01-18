Bury Met Office Issues Yellow Weather Warning for Strong Winds

Manchester has been grappling with extreme weather conditions, witnessing temperatures below freezing point and a wave of snow and ice. After three preceding yellow weather warnings for snow and ice, the Met Office in Bury has now issued a 24-hour yellow weather warning for strong winds, beginning from 6am on Sunday and culminating at 6am on Monday.

Advertisment

Warnings and Potential Disruptions

Residents are warned about the manifold risks associated with these conditions, including the potential for injuries or danger to life from flying debris, damage to buildings, and closures of roads and bridges. Travel disruptions are also on the horizon, with longer journey times or cancellations anticipated for road, rail, air, and ferry services. Adding to the potential problems, there is a slight chance of power cuts which could affect mobile phone coverage.

Meteorological Predictions

Advertisment

Deputy Chief Meteorologist David Hayter alluded to a shift towards milder air over the weekend. However, he cautioned that this would be accompanied by wet and windy weather, with heavy rain in the west as a low pressure area approaches. The weekend weather is expected to bring high winds up to 43 miles per hour and temperatures up to 11°C. Meanwhile, snow warnings also remain in place for northern parts of Scotland.

Weather Impact and Precautions

Given the extreme weather conditions, various parts of the UK are facing significant disruptions. Hundreds of schools have been closed and travel warnings have been put in place, particularly in Scotland and Northern Ireland. National Highways North West has advised caution due to continued snow and ice in the region on January 18. The public is urged to take precautions, follow travel advice from authorities, and stay updated as the forecast develops.