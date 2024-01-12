Burberry Slashes Profit Forecast, Signaling Downturn in Luxury Goods Market

Renowned British luxury label, Burberry Group Plc, has announced a significant drop in its profit forecast, marking a potential downturn in the luxury goods market, particularly in the United States. The company has cut its profit outlook by nearly £100 million ($128 million), a move that signals a stark shift from the surge in luxury sales experienced during the pandemic. This readjustment suggests the boom period for such goods is winding down, a notion that is reflected in Burberry’s stock price, which suffered a downfall of up to 15% on the London stock exchange. This steep intraday fall is the largest Burberry has seen in over a decade, highlighting the challenges the luxury goods sector is facing in the post-pandemic market dynamics.

Sharp Decline in Burberry Stocks

Burberry’s shares experienced their steepest intraday decline in more than ten years following the announcement of the profit forecast cut. This decline was triggered by a drop in sales during December’s key trading period. As a result, Burberry has reduced its guidance for fiscal 2024 adjusted operating profit, expecting it to fall in the range of £410 million to £460 million. This is the second time in three months that Burberry has had to downgrade its profit forecast due to a slowdown in demand for luxury goods.

The Impact of Changing Market Dynamics

Despite the challenges, Burberry’s CEO, Jonathan Akeroyd, remains confident in the brand’s new strategy. However, he acknowledges the difficulties posed by the shifting macro environment. The broader trend of waning luxury demand is reflected in the retailer’s declining retail revenue and comparable store sales. Over the last year, the company’s shares have dropped by 44%, signaling the significant impact of the forecast cut on investor confidence.

Challenges Facing the Luxury Goods Sector

While Burberry is facing weakened demand in most regions, including key territories like the US and China, it is not alone. Other luxury giants such as Richemont, LVMH, and Kering SA have also reported softer demand, sparking a sector-wide sell-off. The industry is expected to grow by a mere 4% this year, a sharp decrease from the 8% growth experienced in 2023. As consumers worldwide baulk at higher prices, the luxury-goods industry faces an uphill battle in reviving its performance.