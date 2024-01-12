en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Burberry Slashes Profit Forecast, Signaling Downturn in Luxury Goods Market

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Burberry Slashes Profit Forecast, Signaling Downturn in Luxury Goods Market

Renowned British luxury label, Burberry Group Plc, has announced a significant drop in its profit forecast, marking a potential downturn in the luxury goods market, particularly in the United States. The company has cut its profit outlook by nearly £100 million ($128 million), a move that signals a stark shift from the surge in luxury sales experienced during the pandemic. This readjustment suggests the boom period for such goods is winding down, a notion that is reflected in Burberry’s stock price, which suffered a downfall of up to 15% on the London stock exchange. This steep intraday fall is the largest Burberry has seen in over a decade, highlighting the challenges the luxury goods sector is facing in the post-pandemic market dynamics.

Sharp Decline in Burberry Stocks

Burberry’s shares experienced their steepest intraday decline in more than ten years following the announcement of the profit forecast cut. This decline was triggered by a drop in sales during December’s key trading period. As a result, Burberry has reduced its guidance for fiscal 2024 adjusted operating profit, expecting it to fall in the range of £410 million to £460 million. This is the second time in three months that Burberry has had to downgrade its profit forecast due to a slowdown in demand for luxury goods.

The Impact of Changing Market Dynamics

Despite the challenges, Burberry’s CEO, Jonathan Akeroyd, remains confident in the brand’s new strategy. However, he acknowledges the difficulties posed by the shifting macro environment. The broader trend of waning luxury demand is reflected in the retailer’s declining retail revenue and comparable store sales. Over the last year, the company’s shares have dropped by 44%, signaling the significant impact of the forecast cut on investor confidence.

Challenges Facing the Luxury Goods Sector

While Burberry is facing weakened demand in most regions, including key territories like the US and China, it is not alone. Other luxury giants such as Richemont, LVMH, and Kering SA have also reported softer demand, sparking a sector-wide sell-off. The industry is expected to grow by a mere 4% this year, a sharp decrease from the 8% growth experienced in 2023. As consumers worldwide baulk at higher prices, the luxury-goods industry faces an uphill battle in reviving its performance.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
NorthC Announces Expansion in Germany with New Data Center in Frankfurt
NorthC, the European data center operator, has announced its expansion into Frankfurt with the acquisition of a plot of land for a new 5MW data center. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth, as it’s the first facility that NorthC will establish in Frankfurt. The company, however, has not released specific details regarding
NorthC Announces Expansion in Germany with New Data Center in Frankfurt
Blackburn Youth Zone Set for Expansion: Procurement Notice Issued
3 mins ago
Blackburn Youth Zone Set for Expansion: Procurement Notice Issued
Bixby Land Co. Offloads Two Key Industrial Properties in Phoenix Amidst Market Growth
4 mins ago
Bixby Land Co. Offloads Two Key Industrial Properties in Phoenix Amidst Market Growth
SEHTA Joins the Ranks of Research & Technology Organisation: A Boost for SMEs
3 mins ago
SEHTA Joins the Ranks of Research & Technology Organisation: A Boost for SMEs
Sarveshwar Foods Limited Expands NIMBARK Organic Stores to Punjab and Delhi NCR
3 mins ago
Sarveshwar Foods Limited Expands NIMBARK Organic Stores to Punjab and Delhi NCR
Airbus to Ramp Up Hiring and Capacity as Demand Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels
3 mins ago
Airbus to Ramp Up Hiring and Capacity as Demand Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Christie's Exit Stirs Up the 2024 Presidential Race
6 seconds
Chris Christie's Exit Stirs Up the 2024 Presidential Race
Abed Yusop Returns Home: Joins Blacklist Rivalry for Asia Pacific Predator League 2024
51 seconds
Abed Yusop Returns Home: Joins Blacklist Rivalry for Asia Pacific Predator League 2024
Rise in COVID Hospitalizations Tied to Low Vaccination Rates: WHO Report
1 min
Rise in COVID Hospitalizations Tied to Low Vaccination Rates: WHO Report
Matheus Nicolau Prepares for High-Stakes Rematch at UFC Vegas 84
1 min
Matheus Nicolau Prepares for High-Stakes Rematch at UFC Vegas 84
Cobblers' Manager Remains Calm Amid Quiet Transfer Window; Eyes on Wigan Athletic Clash
2 mins
Cobblers' Manager Remains Calm Amid Quiet Transfer Window; Eyes on Wigan Athletic Clash
Digital Detox: A Week Offline and the Rediscovery of Life Beyond the Screen
3 mins
Digital Detox: A Week Offline and the Rediscovery of Life Beyond the Screen
Premier League Showdown: Luton Town vs Burnley - A Game of High Stakes
3 mins
Premier League Showdown: Luton Town vs Burnley - A Game of High Stakes
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws From NA-242 Race Amid Unfolding Political Developments in Pakistan
4 mins
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws From NA-242 Race Amid Unfolding Political Developments in Pakistan
Nurses Clinch Victory in Hospital Union Negotiations
4 mins
Nurses Clinch Victory in Hospital Union Negotiations
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
31 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
38 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app