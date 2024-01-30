Bunq's Comeback: Mobile Finance Provider Set to Re-enter UK Market After Brexit Hiatus

Three years after a Brexit-induced withdrawal, Bunq, a European fintech and neobank, is plotting a return to the UK market. The company, which had been operating under a European Union banking license, was forced to retreat when the UK's departure from the EU rendered the license invalid. Today, with the necessary permits in hand, Bunq is ready to re-enter the highly competitive UK fintech scene.

Preparing for a Comeback

To facilitate its comeback, Bunq has applied for a UK electronic money institution (EMI) license. If approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, this will allow the company to once again offer its financial services to UK customers. These services are expected to include mobile banking solutions tailored to the needs of modern, digitally-savvy consumers.

Competing in the Fintech Arena

By re-entering the UK market, Bunq aims to seize market share from formidable rivals such as Revolut and Monzo. This return comes after the company reported its first full year of profitability. With its sights set on the underserved market of British 'digital nomads', Bunq is well-positioned to exploit a niche that its competitors may have overlooked.

A Broader Strategy

The UK relaunch is part of Bunq's larger strategy to establish a presence in various international markets. The company is also contemplating a potential Initial Public Offering (IPO) and has witnessed significant growth in gross fee income and user deposits. The relaunch signifies Bunq's unwavering commitment to global expansion and adaptability in the face of new regulatory landscapes.