Building on Captain Tom Moore's Family Property Demolished

On Monday, a digger was witnessed tearing down a structure on the property of the late Captain Tom Moore's family in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. The building, initially intended to house memorabilia and celebrate the legacy of the widely-respected British Army officer, was subject to an enforced removal order after revisions to its purpose were rejected by the Central Bedfordshire Council.

Demolition Amidst Controversy

The building, which was originally named after Captain Sir Tom Moore, had its proposals for a spa pool, toilets, and a kitchen refused by the council. This led to the issue of a removal order on the structure. Despite an appeal against the order, the demolition commenced, with workers spotted removing scaffolding ahead of the arrival of the digger. The machine proceeded to rip off wood and other debris from the building's roof, knocking down sections of its brick walls.

Legacy of Captain Tom Moore

Before his death in February 2021, Captain Tom Moore had become a national icon in the United Kingdom, raising more than 30 million for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden ahead of his 100th birthday. His philanthropic efforts earned him national fame and a knighthood from the Queen. The incident at his family's home, however, bears no apparent connection to his charitable work or his legacy.

The Captain Tom Foundation

The Captain Tom Foundation, established by Captain Tom's family, faces closure following the conclusion of an investigation by the Charity Commission. It is yet unclear how the demolition of the unauthorised building and the investigation into the foundation are connected, if at all. The family maintained that the building was not solely for their benefit, but also intended for the elderly to enjoy rehabilitation sessions. However, the council ruled that the building, which was larger than shown in the plans and included a kitchen and a spa pool, had to be fully knocked down by Wednesday, February 7.