Business

BT Customer’s Broadband Installation Ordeal Highlights Potential Hidden Costs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
BT Customer’s Broadband Installation Ordeal Highlights Potential Hidden Costs

The seemingly straightforward task of installing broadband in a home can turn into a protracted saga fraught with confusion, delays, and potential mystery bills, as experienced by a BT customer recently. Signed up for a BT contract in June, they were informed by an Openreach surveyor that the installation would be complicated, necessitating an additional visit. Yet, five months elapsed without any visible progress.

The Shock of Hidden Costs

When the customer reached out to BT for an update in November, they were confronted with an unexpected revelation. The installation, according to Openreach’s estimation, would potentially cost between £1,500 and £3,000. The catch was that the exact cost would only be disclosed after the customer agreed to shoulder it. Moreover, they were given a short four-day window to make this decision. A failure to agree would result in their BT contract being cancelled.

This left the customer trapped in a bind. Other broadband providers in the area also relied on Openreach – switching to a different provider would not extricate them from this predicament.

The Company’s Response

Upon the Guardian contacting BT regarding this issue, the company extended an apology and conceded that the customer should not have been quoted for excess construction charges. The company cited a pre-existing service at the property not identified earlier as the reason for this oversight. Meanwhile, numerous readers recounted their own experiences with BT’s broadband service.

Alternative Solutions

One reader detailed how their community, after years of unsuccessful attempts to get BT to provide broadband, had to establish their own service provider. Another reader found a workaround by using a 4G router for faster internet speeds in a rural area near Sunderland. These instances underscore the importance of finding alternative solutions for internet access, particularly in rural areas where connectivity can be a significant challenge.

United Kingdom
