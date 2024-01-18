en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BT Broadband Users Brace for Major Price Hike

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 19, 2024 at 4:41 am EST
BT Broadband Users Brace for Major Price Hike

In a significant shakeup, millions of BT Broadband users are on the brink of a price hike this spring, with a total of 7.9% increase. A combination of the recently escalated Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of 4% and BT’s own 3.9% increase results in this surge. Other broadband companies, including Vodafone, TalkTalk, and EE, are also gearing up to revise their prices based on the CPI.

Consumer Advocacy and Transparency

To guide customers through the financial impact on their bills, consumer advocacy site Which? has rolled out a price checker tool. According to their calculations, a BT customer paying £40 monthly will witness an annual increase of £37.92. Virgin Media and O2, however, base their price adjustments on the Retail Price Index (RPI), which will be confirmed in February.

BT has announced plans to adopt a clearer pricing method later this year. This move is in response to Ofcom’s proposed regulations demanding companies to state price increase changes in pounds and pence rather than percentage figures, marking a shift from the CPI. But this transparency will not be in place before the spring price hikes take effect.

Reactions and Future Measures

Rocio Concha, Which?’s Director of Policy and Advocacy, has slammed the price hikes as potentially damaging to consumers. She has appealed to telecoms providers to refrain from imposing above-inflation increases this April.

BT Consumer chief Marc Allera has stated that new mobile customers can expect price rises of around £1.50, while broadband customers will likely face £3 increases. Ofcom’s new rules, expected to be in place in the coming months, mandate operators to clearly state any price rises at the point of sale.

Recent research found almost three-quarters of consumers would consider switching if their mobile or broadband bill went up again this year. BT’s decision to scrap above inflation price hikes for mobile and broadband customers, due this summer, might be a step in the right direction in this context.

0
Business Economy United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
10 seconds ago
Railway Stocks Outperform Nifty Giants with Skyrocketing Returns
Investors are witnessing an unprecedented surge in railway stocks as they soar to remarkable heights, with returns peaking at an astounding 300%. The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Railtel, and eight other companies have become the locomotives of this market boom, with their performance surpassing even well-established brands in the Nifty index. IRFC Rockets Past
Railway Stocks Outperform Nifty Giants with Skyrocketing Returns
BSP Deploys Coin Deposit Machines to Enhance Coin Circulation
5 mins ago
BSP Deploys Coin Deposit Machines to Enhance Coin Circulation
PAGCOR Chairman Alejandro Tengco Sets Course for Philippine Gaming Industry's Future
6 mins ago
PAGCOR Chairman Alejandro Tengco Sets Course for Philippine Gaming Industry's Future
BPD's Martín de Oliva Illuminates the Transforming Caribbean Hotel Sector
22 seconds ago
BPD's Martín de Oliva Illuminates the Transforming Caribbean Hotel Sector
Hoboken Pizza & Beer Joint Bids Farewell After 20-Year Run
2 mins ago
Hoboken Pizza & Beer Joint Bids Farewell After 20-Year Run
Agilon Health, Inc. Under Investigation for Potential Federal Securities Law Violations
2 mins ago
Agilon Health, Inc. Under Investigation for Potential Federal Securities Law Violations
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Basketball Roundup: Troy Falls to Greenville, Tippecanoe and Lehman Clinch Victories
28 seconds
High School Basketball Roundup: Troy Falls to Greenville, Tippecanoe and Lehman Clinch Victories
Sri Lanka's Economic Reforms and Law & Order: A Deep Dive with Sagala Ratnayaka
30 seconds
Sri Lanka's Economic Reforms and Law & Order: A Deep Dive with Sagala Ratnayaka
Kiptoo and Kasait Triumph at AK Inter-regional Prisons Cross Country Championships
57 seconds
Kiptoo and Kasait Triumph at AK Inter-regional Prisons Cross Country Championships
Public Outcry Against Obstetric Violence: Protest in Sremska Mitrovica
1 min
Public Outcry Against Obstetric Violence: Protest in Sremska Mitrovica
Football Fan Rescued from Train Toilet En Route to Saints' Record-Breaking Game
1 min
Football Fan Rescued from Train Toilet En Route to Saints' Record-Breaking Game
Drake's $700,000 Bet on UFC 297: Renewing the 'Drake Curse' Debate
1 min
Drake's $700,000 Bet on UFC 297: Renewing the 'Drake Curse' Debate
Porsche's Formula 1 Entry: A Possibility Rife with Implications
2 mins
Porsche's Formula 1 Entry: A Possibility Rife with Implications
Yemen's House of Representatives Backs Al-Houthi, Denounces US Actions
2 mins
Yemen's House of Representatives Backs Al-Houthi, Denounces US Actions
Law Students Challenge Maharashtra's Ram Temple Holiday in High Court
2 mins
Law Students Challenge Maharashtra's Ram Temple Holiday in High Court
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
2 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
4 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
4 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
4 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
4 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
4 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
4 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
5 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app