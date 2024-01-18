BT Broadband Users Brace for Major Price Hike

In a significant shakeup, millions of BT Broadband users are on the brink of a price hike this spring, with a total of 7.9% increase. A combination of the recently escalated Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of 4% and BT’s own 3.9% increase results in this surge. Other broadband companies, including Vodafone, TalkTalk, and EE, are also gearing up to revise their prices based on the CPI.

Consumer Advocacy and Transparency

To guide customers through the financial impact on their bills, consumer advocacy site Which? has rolled out a price checker tool. According to their calculations, a BT customer paying £40 monthly will witness an annual increase of £37.92. Virgin Media and O2, however, base their price adjustments on the Retail Price Index (RPI), which will be confirmed in February.

BT has announced plans to adopt a clearer pricing method later this year. This move is in response to Ofcom’s proposed regulations demanding companies to state price increase changes in pounds and pence rather than percentage figures, marking a shift from the CPI. But this transparency will not be in place before the spring price hikes take effect.

Reactions and Future Measures

Rocio Concha, Which?’s Director of Policy and Advocacy, has slammed the price hikes as potentially damaging to consumers. She has appealed to telecoms providers to refrain from imposing above-inflation increases this April.

BT Consumer chief Marc Allera has stated that new mobile customers can expect price rises of around £1.50, while broadband customers will likely face £3 increases. Ofcom’s new rules, expected to be in place in the coming months, mandate operators to clearly state any price rises at the point of sale.

Recent research found almost three-quarters of consumers would consider switching if their mobile or broadband bill went up again this year. BT’s decision to scrap above inflation price hikes for mobile and broadband customers, due this summer, might be a step in the right direction in this context.