en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Broads Authority Approves Transformation of Potter Heigham Amusement Arcade into Commercial Units

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
Broads Authority Approves Transformation of Potter Heigham Amusement Arcade into Commercial Units

In a significant development, the Broads Authority has granted approval to a planning application that aims to convert a disused amusement arcade into three commercial units. The project is located next to Nippy Chippy, a popular chip shop on Bridge Road in Potter Heigham. It is strategically positioned close to the iconic Potter Heigham bridge, a site of historical importance.

Addressing Concerns and Preserving History

Historic England, a public body that looks after England’s historic environment, was consulted during this process due to the inherent historical significance of the site. The initial proposal of installing six rooflights sparked concerns from the organization. They feared it would make the roof look “unnecessarily cluttered” and possibly detract from the commercial appearance of the locale. In response, the project developers have revised the number down to three, a move welcomed by Historic England.

Boosting Local Economy & Embracing Ethical Practices

The new units are expected to be occupied by a variety of businesses such as hairdressers, convenience stores, offices, or commercial storage spaces. The diversification of businesses in the area could potentially boost the local economy and provide more choices for residents and tourists alike. The application also underscored the applicant’s commitment to ethical practices. By not continuing the operation of the amusement arcade, the applicant expressed the intention to deter unethical gambling. The applicant strongly stated that such activities were “not ethically suitable for the area”.

Transforming Spaces, Building Futures

The approval of the planning application marks a significant step toward the transformation of Potter Heigham’s retail landscape. The project exemplifies how disused spaces can be repurposed for the greater good, fostering commercial activity while preserving the charm and historical significance of the area. It is a testament to the balance between development and preservation, a balance that is critical in the face of changing urban landscapes.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
37 seconds ago
Bank of England's Governor Critiques Bitcoin, Discusses Potential of Scalable Blockchains
Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, voiced his skepticism about Bitcoin’s efficiency and suitability as a core financial service in a meeting with the United Kingdom Parliament Treasury Committee. His comments were part of a wider discussion on the Bank of England’s (BoE) latest Financial Stability Report on January 10, 2024. Bailey,
Bank of England's Governor Critiques Bitcoin, Discusses Potential of Scalable Blockchains
Paul Krugman Declares U.S. Inflation 'Defeated'; Federal Reserve Anticipates Interest Rate Cuts
1 min ago
Paul Krugman Declares U.S. Inflation 'Defeated'; Federal Reserve Anticipates Interest Rate Cuts
NUKEM Isotopes GmbH Amplifies Stake in Polarean Imaging PLC
1 min ago
NUKEM Isotopes GmbH Amplifies Stake in Polarean Imaging PLC
India’s Software and Services Exports Surge to $193 Billion in 2022-23
49 seconds ago
India’s Software and Services Exports Surge to $193 Billion in 2022-23
Aldi Enhances Customer Experience with Contactless Payment at Checkout-Free Store
51 seconds ago
Aldi Enhances Customer Experience with Contactless Payment at Checkout-Free Store
India's Exports See Slight Rise Amid Economic Slowdown
1 min ago
India's Exports See Slight Rise Amid Economic Slowdown
Latest Headlines
World News
Nasarawa State Youth Coalition Applauds Supreme Court, Hopes for Merit-Based Election Outcomes
43 seconds
Nasarawa State Youth Coalition Applauds Supreme Court, Hopes for Merit-Based Election Outcomes
Double Gold for Yogesh Singh at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
44 seconds
Double Gold for Yogesh Singh at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
FA Ceases Ticket Sales for Euro 2020 Quarter-Final in Rome Amid Italian Quarantine Rules
44 seconds
FA Ceases Ticket Sales for Euro 2020 Quarter-Final in Rome Amid Italian Quarantine Rules
Transfer Rumors Quashed: Lagerbielke Stays at Celtic, Mackenzie Carse Loaned to Queen's Park
1 min
Transfer Rumors Quashed: Lagerbielke Stays at Celtic, Mackenzie Carse Loaned to Queen's Park
Jatiya Party Chairman Refutes Bribery Claims Amidst Election Controversy
1 min
Jatiya Party Chairman Refutes Bribery Claims Amidst Election Controversy
Gastroenteritis Outbreak in Baguio City Linked to Waterborne Viruses
1 min
Gastroenteritis Outbreak in Baguio City Linked to Waterborne Viruses
UK and EU Set to Overhaul Digital Consumer Laws: A Look at the DMCCB and DSA
1 min
UK and EU Set to Overhaul Digital Consumer Laws: A Look at the DMCCB and DSA
Mark Fotheringham Joins South Korea's National Football Team's Coaching Staff
1 min
Mark Fotheringham Joins South Korea's National Football Team's Coaching Staff
The New York Times Audio App: A New Era of Journalism and Storytelling
1 min
The New York Times Audio App: A New Era of Journalism and Storytelling
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
7 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
54 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app