Transportation

Broadband Provider Fined for Safety Breaches in Roadworks

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Broadband Provider Fined for Safety Breaches in Roadworks

Truespeed Communications Ltd, a Somerset-based broadband provider, has been hit with a hefty fine of £34,000 by Somerset Council. The company was found guilty of committing multiple roadworks offences in Frome and Street, Somerset, England. These offences, which took place on July 25, 2023, involved a breach of the New Roads and Street Works Act 1991.

Admission of Guilt and Penalties

The company admitted to failing to install proper traffic management and to adequately guard excavated road surfaces during its operations. These oversights posed a significant risk to pedestrian safety. The offences were committed at Beaconsfield Way, Poplar Close, and Grange Road in Frome, as well as at Mildred Road and Hempitts Road in Street.

Despite showing remorse and taking steps to rectify the breaches, Truespeed was held accountable for its actions. The court took into account the company’s previous convictions for similar offences in 2021. The penalties imposed on Truespeed included fines totalling £28,000, legal costs amounting to £4,277, and a victim surcharge of £2,000.

Previous Convictions and Public Response

Truespeed Communications Ltd’s past convictions under the New Roads and Street Works Act 1991 were considered during the sentencing. Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Digital, while emphasizing the seriousness of these offences, urged the public to stay vigilant and report any issues they encounter.

Implications and Future Precautions

This case serves as a stern reminder to other entities engaged in roadworks and related activities about the importance of adhering to safety regulations. The penalties imposed reflect the commitment of the authorities to ensuring public safety and holding companies accountable for their actions.

0
Transportation United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

