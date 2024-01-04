en English
Agriculture

British Wool Market Witnesses Significant Recovery Amid Global Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
The British wool market is witnessing a significant revival, with prices soaring by about 15-20p/kg at recent auctions. This corresponds to a remarkable 20% increase in overall value, marking the first sustained recovery since the Covid-19 pandemic. This resurgence is attributed to the entry of new international buyers, bolstering the demand for British wool.

Market Recovery Amid Global Challenges

The global wool market experienced a challenging period during the pandemic, with dwindling demand and escalating energy and processing costs. However, British Wool, the UK’s wool marketing board, has reported a robust recovery in prices and demand. Graham Clark, British Wool’s director of marketing, noted this improvement with a note of caution for the UK retail sector, which still faces consumer confidence issues.

Encouraging Trends and International Interest

Notwithstanding the retail challenges, several sectors such as contract carpeting are showing encouraging trends. Additionally, there has been a considerable interest from Chinese buyers, further fuelling the demand. While prices are yet to reach the desired levels, the current gains offer a glimmer of hope to the industry.

Impact on Sheep Farmers

The recent upswing in wool prices is expected to enhance sheep farmers’ returns for the year. This is a welcome relief from the dismal wool prices of the 2022 clip when farmers typically received less than £1 per fleece, with payments plummeting to as low as 30p/kg for core wool grades. The current surge in prices stands to provide some financial relief for sheep farmers and offers hope for an improvement in the 2023 clip prices.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

