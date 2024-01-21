British Steel Faces Uncertainty as Auditor Resigns Amid Financial Stability Doubts

In a shocking turn of events, British Steel's auditor, Moore Kingston Smith, has stepped down, creating a cloud of uncertainty over the steel firm's financial health. The resignation comes in the wake of difficulties in validating £45 million worth of stock, putting a question mark on the company's stability.

Impact on Net Zero Transition Plans

The auditor's departure is a potential stumbling block for British Steel's endeavours to procure state subsidies for its net zero transition plans. The company, a subsidiary of Chinese company Jingye, is allegedly losing up to £30 million a month and suffered a £50 million loss in 2021. Moore Kingston Smith has hinted that should these losses continue, there would be a need for additional funding from Jingye to keep the operations running.

History Repeating Itself

This incident marks the second time in two years that an auditor has resigned from British Steel, with Mazars stepping down previously in July 2022. The fiscal issues faced by the company could muddle the ongoing negotiations with the government for a £600 million subsidy. The said subsidy is aimed at replacing blast furnaces with electronic ones, a decision that could affect around 2,000 workers.

British Steel's Current Scenario

British Steel, the second-largest steelmaker in the UK employing 4,500 individuals, was saved from compulsory liquidation by Jingye in March 2020. The UK, which produces 7 million tonnes of steel annually, is under considerable pressure from cheaper imports, especially from China. Despite the ongoing crisis, British Steel has engaged a new auditor, and continues to assert that Jingye is committed to its net zero transition and long-term investment plan.