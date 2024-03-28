British Museum Appoints Nicholas Cullinan as Director Amidst Artefact Theft Scandal

Following a significant scandal involving the theft of artefacts, the British Museum has announced the appointment of Nicholas Cullinan, the current head of the National Portrait Gallery, as its new director. Cullinan's selection comes after the resignation of Dr. Hartwig Fischer, who stepped down amid revelations that the museum's leadership failed to act on warnings about insider thefts. The appointment, confirmed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, aims to steer the museum towards a major renovation and reinvigoration.

Leadership Transition and Museum Scandal

Dr. Nicholas Cullinan's leadership at the National Portrait Gallery, highlighted by a significant renovation project, has positioned him as the ideal candidate for overseeing the British Museum's ambitious 10-year "masterplan." His appointment follows a tumultuous period for the museum, which saw the departure of Dr. Hartwig Fischer after it was revealed that the museum had ignored warnings about an insider selling off artefacts. The scandal, which led to the dismissal of senior curator Dr. Peter Higgs and the stepping back of deputy Dr. Jonathan Williams, has prompted a legal battle to recover stolen or damaged items, with around 1,800 artefacts affected.

Renovation and Revival

Under Cullinan's direction, the British Museum aims to embark on a transformative journey, both structurally and intellectually. George Osborne, the museum's chairman, praised Cullinan's ability to manage both physical renovations and a renewal of purpose at the National Portrait Gallery, expressing confidence in his potential to replicate this success on a larger scale. Cullinan's vision for the museum includes significant architectural transformations and an emphasis on engagement and collaboration, marking a new chapter in its storied history.

Looking Forward

As Dr. Nicholas Cullinan prepares to take the helm in the summer, succeeding interim director Sir Mark Jones, the British Museum stands at a critical juncture. With legal proceedings against Dr. Higgs ongoing and the museum's reputation on the line, Cullinan's leadership will be instrumental in navigating the challenges ahead. His commitment to making the British Museum "the most engaged and collaborative it can be" reflects an ambitious agenda for one of the UK's most visited attractions, promising a future of rejuvenation and renewed purpose.